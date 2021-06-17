Animal Crossing player surprises partner by adding a real life photo to virtual home 

One of the best aspects of Animal Crossing is the ability to blur the lines between game and reality. While paying a mortgage in real life is not fun, paying it in Animal Crossing can be. It's the same with planting trees or buying clothes or anything. Animal Crossing lets players do real life things in a video game and that is pretty cool.

And while the activities of Animal Crossing mirror real life, one player actually mirrored his life in Animal Crossing. He added a picture of him and his girlfriend into the island house.

Animal Crossing player adds real photo

This Animal Crossing player arguably wins at life and Animal Crossing (not the same in this instance). Decorating a house in-game is one of the more fun gameplay aspects of Animal Crossing. It allows players to be creative and design their own homes, thereby permitting them to express themselves in a new and unique way. Allowing them to add pictures of their real lives takes that a step further.

A player added a picture of him and his girlfriend into Animal Crossing. Image via Reddit

Customizing a house is one thing, but customizing it with pictures of oneself and loved ones is another. This takes an already creative game and adds an entirely new layer of creativity. People often adorn their homes with pictures like this. Now, they can do the same in Animal Crossing, further blurring the line.

In terms of how to do this, there are a couple of ways. A website, acpatterns.com, or others like it, can generate the image in Animal Crossing.

This is just one of a long list of really cool things Animal Crossing allows its players to do. It's one of the reasons the game is so immensely popular. Animal Crossing may not have gotten a huge update announced at E3, but it's still a pretty great game with a lot of great features.

A pleased Animal Crossing player. Image via The Verge

