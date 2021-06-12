Reddit users create bizarre Animal Crossing themed house for pet

Animal Crossing is one of the most popular games out there. The game has quite a few awesome features that draw players in: including the ability to mirror real life. Sometimes, that leads to blurring the lines between the two. Players have often brought their lives into the game, whether by designing an island or designing an outfit or other things. Some players have also brought the game to life.

Animal Crossing cage

One such player is a Reddit user Aloe_Monkey, who recreated the world of Animal Crossing in real life. The interesting part is that it was done in a cage. For a hamster. Most pets do not see this kind of luxury afforded to them, so kudos to this owner for being dedicated.

The hamster even gets to enjoy Nook's Cranny, a staple of the Animal Crossing franchise, like a true villager. This is truly a vast and strange creation but it does highlight the player's love for Animal Crossing and his hamster. It is safe to assume that one player is thoroughly impressed by it.

Hamster happiness isn't quantifiable, but if Animal Crossing players were animals, they'd love to have a cage like this.

Other players are just blown away by the thought of creating it. While not many people have done something like this, it only takes one. Future Animal Crossing themed habitats for pets are likely on the horizon.

Some Animal Crossing villagers. Image via Animal Crossing Wiki

While there are no hamsters in the game or any other species of rodent, this hamster gets to live the dreams of the Animal Crossing species that frequent the islands. Perhaps this will inspire developers to consider widening the species variety in New Horizons and future iterations.

Animal Crossing Villagers. Image via Pinterest

This definitely blurs the line between game and reality, but the best games have that aspect to them. Animal Crossing allows players to replicate their lives in a video game, but some have decided to replicate the video game in their lives. Animal Crossing is truly a one-of-a-kind, immensely popular game.

