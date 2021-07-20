Redd's art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Redd remains the only way for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players to acquire art. One of the best ways of expression in the game is limited to one villager and unfortunately, that villager is not trustworthy. Though he is now known as "Jolly Redd," he was once known by the more accurate nickname "Crazy Redd." Redd makes a living off defrauding his Animal Crossing customers by selling them fakes and forgeries instead of real paintings.

Redd. Image via iMore

Sometimes Redd's inventory can have all fakes, so he is often trying to peddle these forgeries to make good money. Unfortunate as that is, there's no other way to acquire art in Animal Crossing. Players are going to have to first unlock Redd and then deal with his shady business practices. Here's everything about Redd and his art.

Redd's art in Animal Crossing

To first unlock Redd, Animal Crossing players will need to deal with Blathers. Redd will join the players' islands after they upgrade their Resident Services. Players will also need to donate at least 60 things to Blathers at the museum. After completing his, players can start to discuss art with Blathers, and Redd will travel to the island shortly after this.

If you buy enough fake paintings from Redd, you unlock this really weird conversation with him pic.twitter.com/YoaJlseyRi — void chicken enthusiast (@korokathi) April 26, 2020

Once players have unlocked Redd, their shady business dealings can begin. However, the first time players interact with Redd, the first piece of art being sold is real. He'll try to offer it to players at an astronomical price. If the player declines, he'll offer it for a normal price and players can buy it then. After that, the forgeries and fakes will come flooding in.

Redd's art. Image via Animal Crossing World

Fortunately there are ways to tell if the paintings are fake or not. Each one (and some don't have fakes at all) has a distinct change from the original that is fairly easy to spot if players know what to look for. For example, the Serene Painting's animal is a lighter color than the forgery and the fake Robust Statue is wearing a wristwatch.

Animal crossing player who checks for Redd on the map and saves and quits if he’s not there 😼 — Crazy Redd (@CrazyReddNH) July 17, 2021

Animal Crossing players don't have to buy anything from Redd on a given day because he may only have forgeries and he may also not have any real versions of paintings they need.

