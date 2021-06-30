How to identify fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Acquiring art in Animal Crossing is a precarious endeavor. The players have to deal with Redd, and that is never a good thing.

Redd, the resident art salesman, sells art to players with one small catch - they're mostly fakes and forgeries. Paintings and statues can be bought from Redd, but the odds of buying real ones are low, unless Animal Crossing players know what to look for in the art that is. Then they can make more informed decisions on what and when to buy from Redd.

Fake art in Animal Crossing

Redd will almost always have fakes in his inventory and can even have entirely fakes in his inventory on a given day. Here's how to tell the difference in the Animal Crossing paintings.

Redd. Image via Twitter

The Wistful Painting forgery has star-shaped earrings, a key difference. The Moving Painting has trees in the top right, but they are absent in the fake. The Scary Painting's subject's eyebrows are pointed up in the forgery. The Scenic Painting is missing a character in the bottom left corner.

Wistful painting. Image via Reddit

The Graceful Painting forgery has a much taller and stretched out subject. The Basic Painting model has more hair in the fake. The Detailed Painting forgery is purple instead of blue. The Serene Painting's animal is a lighter color than the forgery. The Famous Painting forgery has more detailed eyebrows. The Jolly Painting is missing a plant in the bottom right corner.

The Wild Painting (Left Half) Forgery is darker. On the other hand, for the Right Half, it's the other way around. The Amazing Painting has a man wearing a hat in the center of the painting, but in the forgery he has no hat. The Academic Painting forgery has a bit of a stain in the top right. The rest of the paintings cannot be forgeries.

For Animal Crossing sculptures, here's the guide on how to spot fakes. The Ancient Statue forgery has antennae on its ears. The Beautiful Statue fake has a necklace on it. The Gallant Statue does not have a book in its hand. The Informative Statue is not colored blue like the forgery.

The Motherly Statue's tongue is not out in the genuine one. The fake Mystic Statue is wearing long earrings. The fake Robust Statue is wearing a wristwatch. The fake Rock-Head Statue is smiling. The Tremendous Statue doesn't have a top cover. The Valiant Statue's right leg is forward. The Warrior Statue does not have a shovel. The rest of the statues in Animal Crossing are always legitimate.

