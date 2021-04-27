While playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players may come across a suspicious, art-peddling fox named Redd.

Should islanders choose to purchase art, popular content creator Abdallah Smash has graciously shared an extremely detailed tell-all video that is the ultimate guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons art.

Graceful painting Animal Crossing: How to spot fake art in-game

Most islanders know that they can bring sea creatures, bugs, and fossils to Blathers within their local museum to be put on display for all of their villagers to enjoy.

Some islanders, however, may not realize that a fourth area of their museum exists in which they can donate art to Blathers. The question then arises of how Animal Crossing players can obtain art, and how can they know it is legit?

While the Animal Crossing New Horizons NPS known as Redd spawns randomly, players can check on their island once a day to see if their treasure trawler has arrived.

First, players will run into Redd walking around their island after his ship has arrived. From there, Redd will invite players onto his ship after they buy a genuine painting from him and donate it to Blathers as their very first art display piece.

Animal Crossing New Horizons, Great Statue {Image via AbdallahSmash026 on Youtube}

Redd will visit randomly from then on, with players allowed to board his ship any time he arrives, no discussion necessary. Redd's trawler features a mix of real and fake art every time that he visits, along with some miscellaneous, though rare, items.

Should players want to learn how to distinguish between Redd's real and fake art, they should turn to the 10 minute mark of Abdallah's video, where he walks viewers through a literal side-by-side view of real art and their bootlegs.

Mona Lisa, Smile or Smirk? {Image via AbdallahSmash026 on Youtube}

While there is a difference in paintings, there is not a set formula or specific giveaway for players to notice when deciding an art piece's legitiamcy.

With over one million views, there is no doubt that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are grateful for Abdalla Smash's video which saves them the time from scrolling for pages to find whether or not the art piece they are looking for is genuine or fraudulent.

After viewing this wonderfully in-depth video, the only time Animal Crossing: New Horizons players need to spare is the time it takes for shifty Redd's art to be delivered, in one day.