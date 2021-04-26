Although loopers were already greatly impressed by the arrival of the Neymar Jr-inspired Fortnite character skin and its variants, Epic Games had even more up its sleeve for players who are also fans of the famous soccer player to enjoy.

Neymar Jr Fortnite Creative: How to visit the Paris-themed Welcome Hub with the Soccer Ball

From 27 April to 4 May 2021, Fortnite players can enter a Creative Mode designed by Kryw and Iscariote that is dedicated to Neymar Jr.

Also, visit Creative mode for a player-made Welcome Hub and Island inspired by Neymar Jr’s arrival, and compete in the Neymar Jr Cup for a chance to win a custom soccer boot from Neymar Jr’s team at PUMA pic.twitter.com/bM9Vkm24Gc — Jthefox101 | fortnite leaks & news (@jthefox101YT) April 25, 2021

To access the soccer field within the creative hub, players will need to bring a soccer ball with them. The in-game soccer ball is rewarded to players after completing the first in-game Neymar Jr Quest.

While waiting to enter this creative hub, players can also listen to a custom "Go Crazy Arena" playlist created by Madmoods and Immature, who are both well-known creators within the Fortnite community.

However, this playlist will only be accessible on 30 April. Players who are hoping to get the entire Neymar Jr-inspired experience will want to set time aside to visit this creative mode sooner rather than later.

O pai tá quase on !

Very soon I'm arriving in @FortniteGame and you'll be able to run wild with me. #FortnitePrimal #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/3GfQimptyj — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 25, 2021

In addition to these creative Neymar Jr-inspired experiences, players can also unlock the soccer player's in-game skin and rewards by completing special quests and leveling through Fortnite Season 6's battle pass.

Should any Fortnite loopers be especially excited about Neymar Jr's in-game arrival, they could attempt to win the Neymar Jr cup taking place on 28 April. Players will be able to play in order to win a custom, Primal Neymar Jr Skin-inspired soccer boot.

The top three players in every region will earn this one-of-a-kind reward. However, players who participate in the cup will also win the cup-exclusive "Spinner Takes All Emoticon." Players must be above level 30 to enter this cup and are allowed to play 10 matches within three hours.

He can be contained no more!



Starting April 27, Battle Pass owners can earn the @neymarjr Outfit and other items from his Set.



Read about what's happening in @FNCreate and compete in the Neymar Jr Cup where you can win a custom-designed soccer boot ⚽https://t.co/pnDCYwkgpk pic.twitter.com/FkiH0Emfdo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2021

With all of these in-game items and rewards in addition to Neymar Jr's in-game arrival, the Fortnite community is absolutely kicking for joy on the battlefield.