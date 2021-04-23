Fortnite Season 6 players have been waiting for the Neymar Jr Skin to finally be available in their battle passes as rumors of Neymar's in-game appearance have been circulating long before the Season began.

In less than four days' time, the wait will be over as the Neymar Jr Skin is finally revealed along with several other items.

Neymar Jr Fortnite skin: Release Date, How to get, and everything else you need to know

Based on the Battle Pass screen within Fortnite, the Neymar Jr Rewards are set to be released in four days. Neymar Jr Skin has specifically kept loopers curious and excited about what is to come this Season, though it appears there are eleven other rewards based on the famous soccer player.

Neymar Jr Skin Available on April 27th, 2021 {Image via Epic Games}

Other unlockable Neymar Jr rewards to be coming soon are:

Several Skin Variants/Styles

Harvesting Tool

Back Bling

Loading Screen

Glider

Emoticon

Spray

Emote

Though well-made concept art images of what fans are expecting the skin to look like have been circulating, the skin design has yet to be officially revealed.

For anyone who is unaware, this image that PlayStation posted of the Neymar Jr. skin is not the official skin! It is merely a concept that was made by @daanpsd!

We'll know what the actual skin looks like in roughly 11 days time, I think!#Fortnite #fortniteseason6 #fortniteprimal pic.twitter.com/kyRuhA0It9 — SaltyBoii03: Fortnite Leaks and Posts 🧂 (@SaltyBoii03) April 16, 2021

Though the Neymar Jr Skin and in-game items to be released with the soccer player's battle pass rewards are supposed to be the biggest surprise of Fortnite Season 6, loopers will also be equally waiting for surprises in the rest of the Season.

Currently, Star Wars skins are expected to return to Fortnite after the Neymar Jr Rewards are officially revealed as well as significant storyline information regarding The Sisters and more Zero Point lore.

The only reason to be excited for the 16.30 update next week pic.twitter.com/cwfzoMVMYq — Joshua (@Creeperbrine102) April 20, 2021

Players were recently able to unlock a message from the Spire before speaking with all of the NPC Jones available on the Season 6 map, which could very well be perfectly set up for the next in-game plot development.

Nevertheless, answers will soon be revealed regarding the actual design of the Neymar Jr Skin and all of its related rewards.