Supposedly confirmed for next week, the yet to be released Fortnite v16.30 update has loopers anxiously awaiting all of the changes that could be on the way.

This article gathers everything that players are hoping for, along with all of the current leaks.

Fortnite v16.30 update: Everything leaked about the next update so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has not slowed down yet, despite it launching several weeks ago. Whether it be new skin releases, new comic book releases, or weapon buffs, Epic Games and its developers are constantly catching loopers' attention.

After an exciting week that consisted of the Spire Assassin receiving a Legendary Recycler and the release of the first issue of the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comic, the Fortnite community is expecting big things from the update that is now confirmed to be coming next week.

v16.30 update date? | #Fortnite



v16.30 update is confirmed to be released by next week! v16.30 update is on 26th/27th, because Neymar Jr skin gets reveal on 26th/27th! Even the Spire challenges! — Kraypex | Fortnite Leaks & News (@Kraypex) April 21, 2021

Of course, with every update there are new weekly challenges and bug fixes, though some players are hoping for more exciting in-game items to be added.

Bugs that will be fixed in v16.30 update!

-Storm visual effects appearing outside of the Storm.

-Allow Spectate Other Teams setting not working. — Jthefox101 | fortnite leaks & news (@jthefox101YT) April 16, 2021

We might get boats in creative v16.30 update pic.twitter.com/p4V4gpZAvc — Fortnite creative Trexgamer (@johnhammend) April 20, 2021

While some players are expecting the update to include elements such as adding boats to Fortnite's Creative mode, while others are expecting the return of a significant collaboration.

Rumors are currently going around suggesting that Star Wars character skins will soon be available again within the in-game Item Shop.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, the community is excitedly buzzing with the possibility that Rey and Finn-inspired skins might be returning, so players who originally missed the not-so-out-of-this-world collaboration are in luck.

The only reason to be excited for the 16.30 update next week pic.twitter.com/cwfzoMVMYq — Joshua (@Creeperbrine102) April 20, 2021

Although the Star Wars collaboration left the Fortnite community with much to be desired, fans are still hoping that the skins and in-game items will return, and then some, in the next update.

With May the Fourth quickly approaching, also known as Star Wars Day, loopers and fans of galaxies far, far away are expecting the arrival of a new in-game character skin, as an encrypted leak has surfaced on social media.

Seems like there's a new encrypted Star Wars skin coming to fortnite on May 4th, Star Wars Day! pic.twitter.com/uQuHD5QM3Y — SpringySway - Fortnite Leaks & News! (@SpringySway) April 21, 2021

Along with the Star Wars rumors, the Fortnite community believes Batman will be making an appearance at any moment, as rumors of the DC Universe being included in the Season started before Week 1 even began.

Of course, the appearance of something in this update that is Batman-inspired would not be too far-fetched, as the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comics officially became available to readers this week, with Batman having no idea where he has ended up.

These rumors do seem likely to be true, especially with the items already available for players within the game via digital download from owning the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comics.

All Fortnite X Batman comic rewards (so far)



Issue #1 - Rebirth Harley Quinn

Issue #2 - Batman Zero Wing Glider

Issue #3 - Catwoman Pickaxe

Issue #4 - Deathstroke Gliderr



Buying all issues gets you the Armored Batman skin.#Fortnite #FortnitePrimal #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/ZkCRq5yIBo — Wolf - Fortnite Updates🐺 (@Radiantwolftx) April 16, 2021

As loopers would love to see their wildest dreams come true, truly anything is possible within Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Raptors have appeared on the battlefield, Agent Jonesy might be a villain, and weapons like the Recycler have become OP.

Nonetheless, whether it features only a few bug fixes or something greater, update v16.30 will be here very soon.