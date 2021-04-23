One of Fortnite's latest emotes has players of different generations excited for a multitude of reasons. Featuring a hit song that has since been revived, The Hit It Emote is one of the most exciting additions to the battlefield.

Introduced in Season 6 pic.twitter.com/RAn3yBicJp — xdFNLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer 🇦🇺🤿 (@xdFNLeaks) April 17, 2021

Fortnite Season 6: All you need to know about the Hit it emote

Six years ago, a song titled "Hit the Quan" by iLoveMemphis went viral on the social media platform Vine as fans attached an iconic dance to the catchy beat.

The "Hit the Quan" dance trend seems to have long outlived the now closed social media platform as the song has returned featuring new moves. Adding to the previous choreography related to "Hit the Quan", the newest Fortnite Emote takes dance moves from Joseph, known as tdfw.shot on TikTok, to the battlefield.

Just doing our thing.



Grab the Hit It Emote with moves by Joseph aka Shot. pic.twitter.com/sqkS4KpbeW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 17, 2021

Originally, "Hit the Quan" went viral in 2015 as a result of picking up on Rich Homie Quan's subtle dancing in his music video for his hit song "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)". Thus, contributing to the title of iLoveMemphis' hit track and the signature dance.

Fortnite developers have turned to the latest addition, "Hit the Quan" to bring flare to the battlefield of Season 6, seen in the video below as a tutorial that features tdfw.shot's original moves as they are seen on TikTok.

While the generations who enjoy Vine and Tiktok are not far apart, for a song to resurface with such force after going viral six years ago is a rare and exciting feat.

Though the "Hit It" Fortnite Emote is currently not available in the Item Shop, it will surely cycle back through. Once the emote appears again, loopers will be able to add it to their lockers for 500 V-Bucks.

Until then, Fortnite players can visit the Item Shop to purchase other iconic dancing Emotes such as "Go Mufasa", "The Renegade", and the "BTS Dynamite Pack" at this very moment.