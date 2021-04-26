With less than a week left in the month of April, Deimos and the rest of May's ghoulish Fortnite Crew Bundle have the community excited after the not-so-well-received release of April's Crew Character Skin, Alli.

Fortnite's May crew pack skin "Deimos" drops into the Battle Royale island straight from Hell

Since the Fortnite community expressed great disinterest in the April Fortnite Crew Bundle, Epic Games developers seem to have received the memo. Its latest Fortnite Skin within May's bundle has received a great deal of positive feedback.

Honestly, I’m not a huge fan of the new Fortnite Crew skin, but I’m happy it’s still better than Alli. Even the benefits are better lol — chris (jail era again 🥲) (@cwcomfychomps) April 26, 2021

Releasing on April 30th, 2021, at 8 PM EST, the May Fortnite Crew Bundle will feature the brand new Deimos outfit. Epic Games has stated on its official website that this "skeletal soul-snatcher" from the underworld is part of an upcoming Neo Underworld Set.

While the Deimos skin will come in several styles, the May Fortnite Crew Bundle will also provide loopers with several other items from this collection.

May's Devilish Fortnite Crew Bundle {Image via Epic Games}

Along with Deimos, loopers with a Fortnite Crew Membership will receive the Sorrow's Edge Back Bling, the Sorrow's reach Pickaxe, the Doomed Echo Wrap, and the Skull Stalker Loading Screen.

The outfit, back bling, and pickaxe will come with a few variants, such as a "ghastly black and green style," according to Epic Games.

Of course, members can also count on receiving 1,00 V-Bucks for the first three months of a Spotify Premium membership for free and access to a Hero in Save the World exclusively in May's Fortnite Crew Bundle.

Deimos and his hellish accessories have caught the attention of the Fortnite community. Player are wondering what devilishly exciting new features might be coming to the game as a result of the inclusion of such a detailed Fortnite Crew Bundle.