The 4 most loved and 4 most hated villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a vast slew of villagers for its players to interact with. These villagers are divided into eight different personality types, and each has its own unique appearance, which makes them quite fun to interact with.

However, due to their unique differences, players have their own choices for their favorite and most disliked Animal Crossing villagers. Here are New Horizons' best and worst villagers in terms of their popularity within the community.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Best villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Marshal

Marshal is one of the most popular villagers in New Horizons despite his smug personality type. He arguably has one of the most adorable appearances in the game, even with his slanting eyebrows and permanent frowns.

Despite his personality, Marshal gets along well with players and most other villagers on the island. This makes him a popular choice to reside on players' islands in the game.

2) Raymond

Raymond is the most popular villager in New Horizons, and this can majorly be credited to his unique appearance. Raymond is a cat villager in the game, but he is the only villager with heterochromia, making him highly desirable within the community.

Raymond can always be seen sporting big chunky glasses and a suit, giving him a businessman-like appearance. Like Marshal, he possesses a smug personality type and can get along well with most villagers in the game.

3) Ankha

Ankha is an Egyptian cat villager in New Horizons, and her appearance is said to be based on Cleopatra. She is the only Egyptian cat villager in the title, making her immensely popular within the Animal Crossing community.

Ankha's appearance matches her smug personality type, although she is pretty nice to players and other resident villagers on the player's island.

4) Audie

While most New Horizons villagers are famous for their appearance or personality, Audie the wolf villager is popular for an entirely different reason.

She was named after an 87-year-old woman named Audrey, who became popular within the Animal Crossing community for raking up 3,500 hours played on New Leaf.

Worst Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers

1) Barold

em♡

#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH Barold doesn't deserve the hate he gets, look at this goofy mf. adorable

Barold is a very sweet villager in New Horizons since he has a friendly demeanor towards players and villagers alike. However, he is one of the most widely disliked villagers due to his appearance.

One of the main things that New Horizons players expect from their villagers is for them to have a cute appearance. Barold does not fulfill this criterion with his beard and glasses. Therefore, not many players in the game want him on their island.

2) Moose

alex

Moose is also one of the villagers in New Horizons who is disliked due to his appearance. The mouse villager has been described as an uncomfortable villager due to his raised eyebrows and greasy sideburns.

3) Redd

Blue_Boo

Redd is a traveling villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He is one of the only traveling NPCs in the game, which is widely disliked by the community.

He is infamous for selling fake paintings to players and other villagers, which can be huge losses since they cannot do anything with fake art apart from displaying it on their island or throwing it in the trash.

4) Tom Nook

Tom Nook is one of the first villagers that players meet when they embark upon their New Horizons journey. However, he soon becomes extremely hated by them simply because of the high amount of mortgage he charges for the houses in the game.

Players have to spend a lot of time and Bells to pay off their debt to Nook, making him one of the most widely hated characters in the game.

These are some of the most loved and hated villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

