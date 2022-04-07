Why does everyone want Raymond in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Villagers are one of the most intriguing aspects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are extremely adorable to look at, apart from being very interesting characters to have conversations with.

Due to their various personality types, along with their varied conversation sets, players have their personal favorites among the 397 villagers Nintendo has provided to players.

Of these villagers, there are some common villagers who have etched their place in the players' hearts. One such villager is the smug cat villager, Raymond, who is considered to be among the most popular villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Raymond is often considered as the most popular villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Raymond is one of the most popular cat villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Despite being a smug villager, he is very popular within the community due to his adorable appearance and sweet disposition towards the players.

Raymond sports a suit and black rectangular glasses, along with a permanent frown. Furthermore, he is the only villager in the game who has heterochromia, as he has one green eye and one brown. This also brings an element of inclusivity to the game, which melts the community's heart.

His smug personality is also a very attractive feature in Raymond, since smug villagers are well known for being very polite and gentlemanly, which makes their mannerism very attractive to players.

They are also quite nice to other villagers in the game, which reduces the chances of conflict on the villager's island. Smug personality types seem to be very conceited at first, but with time, players realize that they are actually quite fun to interact with.

Raymond, being one of the most popular villagers in the game, is highly sought after, even in amiibo form. His amiibo card sells for a very high price, and his character can be traded on Nookazon for a million Bells.

Smug cat villagers in particular, seem to be quite the rage among New Horizons fans, since the list of the most popular villagers in the Nintendo life simulation title features two such villagers, Raymond and Ankha.

Ankha, too, is popular for her adorable appearance and friendly demeanor towards other villagers in the game. However, despite her immense popularity, she has not been able to beat Raymond in the order of popularity.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman