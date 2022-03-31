5 most misunderstood villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are well over 400 villagers available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it is by far the most expansive roster the franchise has ever seen. Many are returning from previous games, even dating back all the way to the first game released in 2001. The latest major update also introduced eight brand new villagers.

Since there are so many and they come from varying personality types, there are ones that are beloved and ones that are not. Tons of unpopular villagers get hate, but not all of them deserve it. Here are a few misunderstood villagers from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers that are just misunderstood

5) Pietro

Pietro is one of the most hated villagers out there. He is exceptionally bright and his house and design reflect that, so it often clashes with the island. For this reason, he is often overlooked and rejected, but he deserves more love than that.

4) Jambette

Jambette's character design has not helped her receive any love. The thick lips and heavy makeup make her seem snooty, when in fact, she's just a normal villager. Beyond the design, she's one of the best normal villagers, who is always kind and helpful towards players.

3) Barold

Barold comes off as a bit creepy. He lives in a home with a bunch of cameras and screens, which does not help shed that label. He also has a permanent five o'clock shadow, which doesn't help. Still, past all that, Barold is a sweet guy and a friendly villager who doesn't deserve the hate.

2) Lionel

Villager Lionel (Image via Nookipedia)

Lionel gets a lot of hate for his personality, being that he is a smug villager. His design isn't good either, as many consider him one of the more unattractive villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, even though he's smug, he's not that bad. Players that do like him consider him less pretentious than he may seem.

1) Hazel

Hazel is a sisterly type, which means she is often very straightforward with players. It can often come off as rude, but it's honestly a breath of fresh air sometimes. The designers didn't do her any favors as she has an unavoidable unibrow that Animal Crossing players don't really like. The hair, specifically the bangs, doesn't help, either. Beyond that, she's not too bad. The reason for her hate is largely the design, which is unfair.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi