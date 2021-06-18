Who is Lionel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is his role 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is home to a variety of villagers with varying personalities. It is one of the things that breathes life into this iconic community simulator. The characters, with their diverse and detailed personalities, make the community experience all the more real for the players.

However, on the downside, there are many characters that some players come to hate over time, since they might come across as condescending and arrogant. Many are left to wonder what characters like these are doing in a game that is supposed to be relaxing and wholesome throughout.

Well, these reactions are mostly received by jocks, lazy, snooty, and smug villagers, who are, in their own way, kind of arrogant and condescending. But note that they are never harmful. One such character is Lionel, a brown lion with a white mane. And yes, he is as full of himself as he sounds.

Meet Lionel, the who, by nature, acts like he is the king of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Lionel has a smug personality. This is quite similar to the snooty ones, who are also sort of snobbish and arrogant, but smugs are a little toned down. In general, smug characters in Animal Crossing are very polite, kind, and gentlemanly, but they are not very humble.

Lionel, for instance, would at times narcissistically ramble on about how cool he is. However, he can get along pretty well with most other villager types: lazy, normal, snooty, or peppy. But he will often get into conflict with cranky villagers. His name, appearance, and catchphrases suggest that he has had a glorious career as a military official, although it is not outright stated anywhere.

This suave villager had a tasteful and sophisticated house in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. His house in New Horizons is pretty similar, but it is a modern take on the old-school Hannibal Lecter-esque house he had back in New Leaf. Smug traits aside, Lionel can be a good friend to the players and one they can count on at that.

