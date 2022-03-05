4 Animal Crossing: New Horizon villagers nobody wants to see

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a huge list of villagers, 397 villagers to be precise. Each of these villagers has their own set of personality traits and appearance, which makes them very interesting to interact with. However, out of the 397 villagers in the game, there are several villagers that players do not really like to interact with and therefore, would not want them as residents on their islands.

Here are some such villagers that players do not want to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers players do not like

1) Coco

Coco is generally considered to be one of the creepiest New Horizons villagers due to her hollow appearance. She has hollow spaces in place of her eyes and mouth, which make her resemble a gyroid. However, once players get past her appearance, she can be a sweet villager to have on one's island.

Unfortunately, most players do not get past her appearance and subsequently refrain from inviting her to reside on their island.

2) Pietro

Pietro is a sheep villager in New Horizons. What makes him terrifying, however, is the fact that he dresses as a clown. While a clown villager is going to be appropriate in an amusement park-themed island, it can be very terrifying in any other setting. Additionally, Pietro also has several weird dialogs, along with his signature catchphrase, "Honk honk."

Naturally, most players refrain from having Pietro reside on their island.

3) Chadder

Chadder is a smug mouse villager in New Horizons, who is the closest an anthropomorphic villager can get to looking like a villain. Although he has dark yellow spots all over his body to give off the appearance of cheese, the mouse also sports a tuxedo and a permanent sly grin plastered on his face.

His appearance, along with his personality, is the reason many players tend to avoid inviting him to reside on their island.

4) Barold

Barold is a bear villager in New Horizons whose only offense is his appearance. Although he has a great personality, players don’t seem to want him on their island simply because he sports a weird looking beard, along with a tiger striped shirt and round glasses.

Needless to say, his appearance is not one of the most pleasing ones in the game, resulting in players not wanting him on their island.

These are some of the most commonly disliked villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Mayank Shete