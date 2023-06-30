Animal Crossing New Horizons Flower breeding guide: How to get hybrid flowers

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a playground of activities for players to engage in. Many have almost taken up full-time jobs of decorating their islands via various means. One of the easiest methods to do so is by planting flowers. Resting against the bed of green, yellow, and white across seasons, many flowers help liven up the island thanks to their vibrant colors.
Furthermore, it is also possible to obtain new flower variants with vividly distinct colors. This is done using the flower breeding mechanic in the game.
Like other things in Animal Crossing, crossbreeding flowers to obtain hybrid variants can be long and arduous. It can even get confusing if players do not know combinations to cross flowers with one another.
How to crossbreed to get hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing New Horizons?
Breeding flowers in Animal Crossing New Horizons is easy. It is only a matter of placing two flowers next to each other or diagonally and watering them. Be sure to leave a space around them, and the new hybrid version should blossom. There are a few ways to go about doing it:
- Grow flowers from seeds: This is the easiest and fastest method. Vendors like Nook's Cranny and Leif's Garden Shop have a rotational catalog of seeds to buy. Simply plant and grow them to obtain desired colors, especially since these seeds have fixed pollination patterns.
- Crossbreed wild flowers: Players will find random flowers growing around their island. Place them next to each other to obtain new ones. This has an element of randomness to it, however, so experimentation is needed.
Players may also need extra tools, including rare ones, to get specific variants. Here are the seasonal shop spawns for all flowers in Animal Crossing New Horizons:
Northern hemisphere
- Rose: May to July and October to December
- Tulip: March to June
- Pansy: January to April and November to December
- Lily: June to September
- Hyacinth: February to April
- Mum: January and August to December
- Windflower: January to May and December
- Cosmos: July to November
Southern hemisphere
- Rose: January, April to June and November to December
- Tulip: September to December
- Pansy: May to October
- Liily: January to March and December
- Hyacinth: August to October
- Mum: February to July
- Windflower: June to November
- Cosmos: January to May
Regardless of the method players pick, they should know the color combinations. Here is a rundown of each flower hybrid in Animal Crossing New Horizons:
Rose
- Pink = Red + White
- Pink = Red + Red
- Orange = Red + Yellow
- Purple = White + White
- hybrid Red = Purple + Orange
- Blue = hybrid Red + hybrid Red
- Blue = Black + Black
- Black = Orange + Orange
- Black = Red + Red
- Golden = Black + Black (water these with Golden Watering Can to get Golden hybrids)
Tulip
- Pink = Red + White
- Orange = Red + Yellow
- Purple = Orange + Orange
- Purple = Black + Black
- Purple = Yellow + Black
- Black = Orange + Orange
- Black = Red + Red
Pansy
- Orange = Red + Yellow
- Blue = White + White
- hybrid Red = Red + Blue
- Purple = hybrid Red + hybrid Red
- Purple = Blue + Blue
Lily
- Pink = Red + White
- Orange = Red + Yellow
- Black = Orange + Orange
- Black = Red + Red
Hyacinth
- Pink = Red + White
- Orange = Red + Yellow
- Blue = White + White
- Blue = Orange + Orange
- Purple = Orange + Orange
- Purple = Blue + Blue
Mum
- Pink = Red + White
- Yellow = Yellow + Red
- Purple = White + White
- Purple = Yellow + Yellow
- Purple = Red + Yellow
- Green = Yellow + Yellow
- Green = Purple + Purple
Windflower
- Blue = White + White
- Pink = Red + Orange
- hybrid Red = Blue + Red
- Purple = hybrid Red + hybrid Red
- Purple = Pink + Pink
- Purple = Blue + Blue
- Purple = Blue + Pink
Cosmos
- Orange = Red + Yellow
- Pink = Red + White
- Black = Orange + Orange
- Black = Pink + Orange
Developed and published by Nintendo, Animal Crossing New Horizons is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.