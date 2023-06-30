Animal Crossing New Horizons Flower breeding guide: How to get hybrid flowers

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a playground of activities for players to engage in. Many have almost taken up full-time jobs of decorating their islands via various means. One of the easiest methods to do so is by planting flowers. Resting against the bed of green, yellow, and white across seasons, many flowers help liven up the island thanks to their vibrant colors.

Furthermore, it is also possible to obtain new flower variants with vividly distinct colors. This is done using the flower breeding mechanic in the game.

Like other things in Animal Crossing, crossbreeding flowers to obtain hybrid variants can be long and arduous. It can even get confusing if players do not know combinations to cross flowers with one another.

How to crossbreed to get hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Breeding flowers in Animal Crossing New Horizons is easy. It is only a matter of placing two flowers next to each other or diagonally and watering them. Be sure to leave a space around them, and the new hybrid version should blossom. There are a few ways to go about doing it:

Grow flowers from seeds: This is the easiest and fastest method. Vendors like Nook's Cranny and Leif's Garden Shop have a rotational catalog of seeds to buy. Simply plant and grow them to obtain desired colors, especially since these seeds have fixed pollination patterns.

This is the easiest and fastest method. Vendors like Nook's Cranny and Leif's Garden Shop have a rotational catalog of seeds to buy. Simply plant and grow them to obtain desired colors, especially since these seeds have fixed pollination patterns. Crossbreed wild flowers: Players will find random flowers growing around their island. Place them next to each other to obtain new ones. This has an element of randomness to it, however, so experimentation is needed.

Players may also need extra tools, including rare ones, to get specific variants. Here are the seasonal shop spawns for all flowers in Animal Crossing New Horizons:

Northern hemisphere

Rose: May to July and October to December

Tulip: March to June

Pansy: January to April and November to December

Lily: June to September

Hyacinth: February to April

Mum: January and August to December

Windflower: January to May and December

Cosmos: July to November

Southern hemisphere

Rose: January, April to June and November to December

Tulip: September to December

Pansy: May to October

Liily: January to March and December

Hyacinth: August to October

Mum: February to July

Windflower: June to November

Cosmos: January to May

Regardless of the method players pick, they should know the color combinations. Here is a rundown of each flower hybrid in Animal Crossing New Horizons:

Rose

Pink = Red + White

Pink = Red + Red

Orange = Red + Yellow

Purple = White + White

hybrid Red = Purple + Orange

Blue = hybrid Red + hybrid Red

Blue = Black + Black

Black = Orange + Orange

Black = Red + Red

Golden = Black + Black (water these with Golden Watering Can to get Golden hybrids)

Tulip

Pink = Red + White

Orange = Red + Yellow

Purple = Orange + Orange

Purple = Black + Black

Purple = Yellow + Black

Black = Orange + Orange

Black = Red + Red

Pansy

Orange = Red + Yellow

Blue = White + White

hybrid Red = Red + Blue

Purple = hybrid Red + hybrid Red

Purple = Blue + Blue

Lily

Pink = Red + White

Orange = Red + Yellow

Black = Orange + Orange

Black = Red + Red

Hyacinth

Pink = Red + White

Orange = Red + Yellow

Blue = White + White

Blue = Orange + Orange

Purple = Orange + Orange

Purple = Blue + Blue

Mum

Pink = Red + White

Yellow = Yellow + Red

Purple = White + White

Purple = Yellow + Yellow

Purple = Red + Yellow

Green = Yellow + Yellow

Green = Purple + Purple

Windflower

Blue = White + White

Pink = Red + Orange

hybrid Red = Blue + Red

Purple = hybrid Red + hybrid Red

Purple = Pink + Pink

Purple = Blue + Blue

Purple = Blue + Pink

Cosmos

Orange = Red + Yellow

Pink = Red + White

Black = Orange + Orange

Black = Pink + Orange

Developed and published by Nintendo, Animal Crossing New Horizons is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

