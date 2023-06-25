Animal Crossing New Horizons Summer Shells: Where to find, seasons, and more

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a game that keeps rewarding dedicated players. As gamers explore its wilderness, they will encounter plenty of resources and materials that have multiple uses. These can range from fruits plucked from trees around the meadows to just items lying around on the beach. The latter area, in particular, is very interesting. This is because it has many seashells lining the coastline often. While these items come in many variants, among the most striking ones is the Summer Shell.

But how exactly can players get their hands on one? Does it have any specific uses? Here is everything you need to know about the Summer Shell in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Where to find Summer Shells in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The Summer Shell is a large conch shell. It is vibrant blue in color, with deeper blue stripes. This not only makes it one of the most distinct seashells, but also among the most visually striking. As with all marine materials, it is found on the beach area of the island in Animal Crossing New Horizons. You are bound to encounter one just by walking around, so be sure to scour the place for potential spawns.

However, as with many other elements in this game — like bugs and marine life — specific shells spawn periodically throughout the year. As the name suggests, it appears during the summer season. As such, players in the Northern Hemsiphere can expect to find them frequently from June to August.

Those in the Southern Hemisphere, meanwhile, will need to wait until December and will be able to obtain Summer Shells until the end of February.

These items can be sold for a decent 600 Bells a piece at vendors like Nook's Cranny. Bells are the main currency in this game and are primarily obtained by selling items found around the world.

So if you find yourself short on money, trading in some Summer Shells may not be a bad idea. But is there more to them? Thanks to the DIY Recipes feature in this game, yes, there is.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Summer Shells DIY Crafting Recipes list

DIY Recipes is a new crafting feature in this game. You can unlock or buy new recipes to be able to craft various items through it. Here is everything you can craft using Summer Shells:

Shellfish pochette (clothing): 6x Summer Shell, 2x Giant clam

Shell wreath (furniture): 1x Summer Shell, 1x Sea snail, 1x Sand dollar, 1x Coral, 1x Giant clam, 1x Cowrie

Shell wand (tool): 3x Summer Shell, 3x Star Fragment

Tropical vista (interior): 5x Summer Shell

Water flooring (interior): 6x Summer Shell

Summer-shell rug (interior): 6x Summer Shell

Underwater wall (interior): 3x Summer Shell, 5x Coral

Underwater flooring (interior): 3x Summer Shell, 3x Coral

Starry-sands flooring (interior): 3x Summer Shell, 1x Sandy-beach flooring

Interiors are modifications for players' houses, like wall design and floor. Clothing refers to attire and accessories that can be worn. Furniture features items to be placed on the map, both indoors and outdoors. Tools are objects that can be equipped by the character to be used around the overworld.

Animal Crossing New Horizons was released on March 20, 2020. It is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes