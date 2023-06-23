How to unlock Kapp'n Boat Tours in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons’s “holiday getaway package” setting makes for a calm experience players can enjoy at their pace. These range from meeting new townsfolk to exploring the wilderness and oceans as you see fit. There is much to do and much to see. One of the many leisurely activities to engage in is island tours. Players can set out on island-exploration expeditions using the Kapp’n Boat Tours feature in Animal Crossing New Horizons. This way, players can discover all that lies beyond the scope of their island in the famous life sim game.

However, players may wonder where to find Kapp’n and how to use his services. Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Kapp’n, and how to use his boat tours in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Kapp’n is a kappa, a turtle-like creature from Japanese mythology. He has also appeared in past games and returns for the latest entry. He primarily plays the role of ferrying players to random islands. However, Kapp’n was not available in the game from the get-go. He arrived in New Horizons with the version 2.0 update.

Since then, he can be found sitting idly at the island’s pier in his boat. He awaits players to show them around various islands. And, of course, to also show off his sea-shanty singing skills. To use his boat, proceed to talk to him at the pier and pay 1,000 Nook Miles. Nook Miles is a new currency in the game earned by doing special tasks and can be redeemed for rewards.

In this case, the hefty price also earns players a round trip. On the journey, Kapp’n will sing different sea shanties to pass the time. It should also be noted that while the destination is random, the island players arrive on is uninhabited. So players should carry along various tools, like nets, to capture any unique bugs and insects encountered there. Once players have fun, get ready to head back by talking to Kapp’n again.

What to do if Kapp’n is not on the island in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Players who try to look for Kapp’n very early on may not find him. Not to worry, as he is unlocked after progressing the game naturally. While Animal Crossing New Horizons has no deep or linear narrative progression, the gameplay moves forward as players improve their island. Earning a 3-star island rating and having the popular NPC K.K. arrive to host his first concert will also unlock Kapp’n.

With that done, players can use Kapp’n’s tours as much as they want, as long as they meet the requirements. However, note that his tours can only be accessed once daily. After the first trip, players must wait until the next day for a new session. Also, empty your inventory to make space for goodies found during the upcoming trip.

Animal Crossing New Horizons was developed and published by Nintendo. The game was released on March 20, 2020, and is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

