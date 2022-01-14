What is the fastest way to earn Nook Miles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2022 guide)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to collect Nook Miles within the game, which they can use for various purposes later on. While the most common use is to convert Nook Miles into Nook Miles Tickets and use that to visit various islands, players can also use these Nook Miles to craft different recipes within the game.

Naturally, one of the most common questions that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have is how they can collect Nook Miles faster within the game. Here are some fairly easy methods using which players can collect Nook Miles quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Methods to earn Nook Miles fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Check Nook Stop regularly

One of the simplest methods in which players can collect Nook Miles fast in New Horizons is by checking the Nook Stop terminal every day. When players log in for the first time, they will be rewarded with a certain number of Nook Miles.

However, checking Nook Stop every day will allow players to earn more and more Nook Miles every consecutive day. After a week of logging in consecutively, players will be rewarded with an additional 300 Nook Miles from Nook Stop.

Trading villagers can yield loads of Nook Miles

Players often have some villagers on their island that they do not really care for that much anymore. These villagers can then be used to their advantage by trading them for Nook Miles on a market like Nookazon.

Players usually will not have any difficulty in trading most villagers, since there is generally a market for most of them. Therefore, this can be an easy way to clear their island while also earning additional Nook Miles in the process.

Visit friends on their islands

One of the easiest ways to earn Nook Miles if players use Nintendo Switch Online is by visiting their friends on their islands. Upon their return, players can see that they have earned 800 Nook Miles. Additionally, they can earn bonus Nook Miles by performing certain tasks on a friend's island, such as watering their plants or participating in a tourney.

Unfortunately, this method will only work once a day.

These are some of the simplest methods using which players can earn Nook Miles easily in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are also several other occasions during which players will receive Nook Miles such as birthdays and events. Therefore, players simply have to keep an eye out for easy methods to collect Nook Miles in New Horizons.

