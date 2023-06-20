Is Crash Team Rumble coming to Nintendo Switch?

Activision revealed Crash Team Rumble for consoles last year in a surprise move. This is a 4v4 multiplayer game that will take the iconic platformer series in a brand new direction. Since it is finally out on all projected platforms, players can purchase and enjoy the chaotic gameplay right away. But is it on Nintendo Switch as well?

After all, the popular hybrid console has seen a growing library over the years, which includes many entries in the Crash Bandicoot franchise as well. But what about this latest spin-off?

Is Crash Team Rumble available on Nintendo Switch?

Oddly enough, no. The current platforms listed for the game are as follows: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. No mention of the portable console from Activision has been spotted among official marketing so far. This is odd to say the least since pretty much every other modern Crash game has made it over to the Nintendo Switch.

It is likely that this is not a tech-feasibility issue as even the latest mainline entry, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, was released on the console. Furthermore, this is a spin-off as well. Given the series has enjoyed much popularity on Nintendo due to the demographic being fans of the platformer genre, it is certainly a weird omission. So there is likely more to it than meets the eye.

On that note, there may still be hope for Nintendo fans who want to rumble on the go.

New leak hints at a potential NIintendo Switch release coming soon

Crash Bandicoot World 🌎 @BandicootWorld



Could be foreshadowing or a copy-paste mistake? Who knows.



support.activision.com/crash-team-rum… Activision Support page has mentioned to keep your Nintendo Switch up to date when installing Crash Team Rumble.Could be foreshadowing or a copy-paste mistake? Who knows. Activision Support page has mentioned to keep your Nintendo Switch up to date when installing Crash Team Rumble.Could be foreshadowing or a copy-paste mistake? Who knows.support.activision.com/crash-team-rum… https://t.co/3CCVEOKUHp

As spotted on the Activision Support page for the game, details about updating the user's console makes mention of the hybrid portable. The publisher recommends players update their platforms before downloading and installing the game for the best experience. Among these, the steps for updating the Nintendo Switch are listed as well at the bottom alongside other systems.

Could this be a mistake? Likely not. That is becuase this is nothing new to the platform. In other worrds, late ports are common on the Nintendo Switch. Crash N Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time all arrived on Switch a while after initial platforms. As such, this might see the same treatment.

Furthermore, this leak could hint at a potential Nintendo Direct arriving soon. These livestreams from the Japanese publisher are dedicated to showcasing new and upcoming games to the platform. Since these include both first-party and third-party games, players might see a Crash Team Rumble for Nintendo Switch announcement in the future. The last Nintendo Direct was in February earlier this year. So we are certainly due for one.

What is the gameplay like in Crash Team Rumble?

As mentioned before, Crash Team Rumble is a 4v4 multiplayer game. Players control one of several heroes from the Crash Bandicoot universe. These don't just include beloved heroes like Coco Bandicoot and Crash himself, but also iconic villains like Dingodile and Dr. Neo Cortex. The goal is to collect more Wumpa fruits than the opposition while thwarting their plans to do the same.

With each hero boasting unique powerups and movesets, this makes for a flurry of action-packed skirmishes against other real players. The maps also tie into the series' platformer aspects with bouncing pads and collectibles. Dress up your favorite character in varied cosmetics and explore a season with Battle Pass rewards, plus more maps, heroes, and updates to come in the future.

Crash Team Rumble is developed by Toys for Bob and published by Activision on June 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes