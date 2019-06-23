Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled - First impressions

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6 // 23 Jun 2019, 17:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is a must buy for racing fans

CTR: Nitro Fueled is an incredible package and easily one of the best remakes of all time. Beenox outdid themselves with this remake and since I've never played a Crash game before, I can safely say that nostalgia had no effect on my impressions.

There's a ton of content in this game including 26 characters and 31 tracks. More skins for the characters, karts, wheels etc can also be unlocked with Wumpa Coins in the store. As of now, Wumpa Coins can only be earned in-game.

The racing is smoother than ever and the controls are spot on. The karts themselves feel great and have a certain weightiness about them. It always feels like my kart responds to exactly what I'm doing. But don't get me wrong, as far as a kart racer goes, CTR: Nitro Fueled is definitely on the side with a higher skill ceiling and some of the boss races can really get tough.

Speaking of boss races, the adventure mode is back and apart from the classic in which you can only play as Crash, now there's also a Nitro Fueled mode where you can switch the character you're using.

The only problem I've had with CTR: Nitro Fueled is the online matchmaking. I haven't been able to find a full lobby yet and hopefully this gets fixed in a future patch.

To wrap up, CTR: Nitro Fueled is one of the best Kart Racers this generation, and also one of the best examples of how to do a remake of a classic video game.

There is also additional content coming soon. The Nitro Tour starts on July 3rd and Beenox has promised more content.

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20: Every new championship belt which will be in the game

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20 Roster - 6 Superstars who could feature for the first time in the next edition