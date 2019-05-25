WWE 2K20: Every new championship belt which will be in the game

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.53K // 25 May 2019, 11:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE 2K20 will see 4 new belts added

This year's edition of WWE 2K will see not only a number of new Superstars added to the roster but also 4 new title belts getting added to the game. Let's take a look at the newly introduced WWE titles which will be in WWE 2K20:

NXT UK Women's and Tag-Team titles

NXT UK Women's Champion - Toni Storm

The NXT UK titles were not on WWE 2K19, but they are sure to appear in WWE 2K20 with some of the top stars in the NXT UK roster such as the current champions Toni Storm and the Grizzled Young Veterans (Gibson and Drake).

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

The IIconics are the current WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions

Sasha Banks and Bayley made history at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 where they were crowed as the first WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions. Even though their reign ended at WrestleMania, they lay down the platform for the titles to be showcased in the future.

The WWE Women's Tag-Team titles will also make their video game debut in WWE 2K20.

WWE 24/7 Championship

R-Truth is the current WWE 24/7 Champion

This title belt hasn't even been in WWE for one week at the time of writing, and it's already an unmitigated disaster. Not only is title belt ugly, looking like something made in MS Paint, but it was cemented early on that it would be mostly Superstars who rarely got TV time who would be going after it, diminish its value from the get-go with 3 champions on the first night itself.

The WWE 24/7 Championship will also make its video game debut later this year in WWE 2K20. Let's hope WWE change the look of the title belt by then.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Call of Duty Mobile beta: First impressions

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20 Roster - 6 Superstars who could feature for the first time in the next edition

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20 - Potential release date for the next WWE 2K game