After several days of floating rumors, Nintendo finally dropped a Direct showcase that was highly anticipated. Thankfully, that wait was justified as the Japanese game publisher revealed several shocking game announcements, much to fans' delight. From new trailers for upcoming games to confirmation of previously rumored offerings - and even brand-new reveals. This Direct impressed fans who love the Nintendo ecosystem for its unique and charming games.

Exciting reveals at the latest Nintendo Direct

5) Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Join Andy, Max, Sami, and more in two full story campaigns, each one filled with colorful turn-based tactical action and go head-to-head in local and online play.



ninten.do/60145Mtku Calling all strategy fans! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp comes to Nintendo Switch on 4/21!Join Andy, Max, Sami, and more in two full story campaigns, each one filled with colorful turn-based tactical action and go head-to-head in local and online play. Calling all strategy fans! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp comes to Nintendo Switch on 4/21!Join Andy, Max, Sami, and more in two full story campaigns, each one filled with colorful turn-based tactical action and go head-to-head in local and online play.ninten.do/60145Mtku https://t.co/KD9QrloRpv

After an unfortunate delay from the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp finally gets a release date. This also comes after previous leaks. Rebuilt from the ground up for the hybrid console, players will relve the engaging tactical battles introduced in the Game Boy Advance originals.

Manage units on the grid battlefield, strategize to maintain control over the map, and seek to demolish the foe.

Coming April 21, 2023, exclusively to Nintendo Switch.

4) DECAPOLICE

Stealth @Stealth40k DECAPOLICE is being described by Level 5 as a "Crime Suspense RPG".



It looks incredible... I've been harsh on Level 5, which I think has been understandable in recent years.



I want so badly to believe that all of the games they announced today will be amazing! DECAPOLICE is being described by Level 5 as a "Crime Suspense RPG". It looks incredible... I've been harsh on Level 5, which I think has been understandable in recent years. I want so badly to believe that all of the games they announced today will be amazing! https://t.co/pTZV7ILiLz

Probably one of the more overlooked new titles showcased in the Direct, DECAPOLICE marks the first new IP from Level-5 in several years. It is described as a "crime suspense" RPG where players control a rookie detective called Harvard. Taking place between both the real world and a virtual copy called DECASIM, players will bring dangerous criminals to justice.

It is headed to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.

3) Game Boy addition to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



#Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

And more



Available today! Game Boy games arrive to #NintendoSwitchOnline , and for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, Game Boy Advance games as well! Enjoy:Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden CoinsMario Kart: Super CircuitThe Legend of Zelda: The Minish CapAnd moreAvailable today! Game Boy games arrive to #NintendoSwitchOnline, and for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, Game Boy Advance games as well! Enjoy:#TetrisSuper Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden CoinsMario Kart: Super CircuitThe Legend of Zelda: The Minish CapAnd moreAvailable today! https://t.co/X5Y9Yors3W

After much clamoring, the Game Boy selection is finally here as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Both Game Boy (plus Color) and Game Boy Advance games will be making it over.

For 1989 handheld and its 1998 successor, the games in the catalog include classics like Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, Kirby's Dream Land, Metroid II: Samus Returns, Tetris, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX.

In the case of the beloved 2001 Advance handheld, the following notable games will be available at launch: The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, and even the underrated gem Kuru Kuru Kururin.

Interestingly, like other NSO retro titles, offerings with multiplayer components like Tetris and Mario Kart: Super Circuit will also allow local and online play. While the GB and GBC are available to base subscribers, the GBA catalog demands a subscription to the more premium Expansion Pack tier. The selection is available for subscribers to avail of right now.

2) Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Professor Layton is back to face new puzzles in PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam! Coming to Nintendo Switch. #NintendoDirect Professor Layton is back to face new puzzles in PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam! Coming to Nintendo Switch. #NintendoDirect https://t.co/PuQsbrRMaS

Another Level-5 classic, this is a dream come true for fans who had given up hope after the Japanese studio's announcement that their games would not make it outside of Japan due to lack of popularity.

Thankfully, this brand new Professor Layton game is another win for gamers. Subbed "New World of Steam" it marks a return for the iconic puzzle-solving gentleman.

We don't know much except that it will take place in a steampunk world. We know this will be another charming story-driven puzzle adventure that fans are eagerly looking forward to. There is no word on the release date except for a tentative 2023 launch window.

1) Metroid Prime Remastered

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran & choose from new dual-stick controls, or more traditional ones.

Metroid Prime Remastered is out now on Nintendo eShop!



ninten.do/60195Mvnb The original Metroid Prime has been remastered for Nintendo Switch!Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran & choose from new dual-stick controls, or more traditional ones.Metroid Prime Remastered is out now on Nintendo eShop! The original Metroid Prime has been remastered for Nintendo Switch!Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran & choose from new dual-stick controls, or more traditional ones.Metroid Prime Remastered is out now on Nintendo eShop!ninten.do/60195Mvnb https://t.co/Z4GJQxawcd

The rumors are true: Metroid Prime Remastered is indeed a thing and coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Step back into the spacefaring boots of bounty hunter Samus Aran as she braves the hostile planet Talon IV in search of the originating distress signal.

As a remaster of the 2002 GameCube title, this iconic first-person adventure sees an update to its visuals while retaining the solid 60 FPS frame rate. Platform and solve puzzles across varied biomes, use all the weapons and tools at your disposal to defeat the dangers lurking about, and unravel the secrets of the Chozos.

Metroid Prime Remastered is now available on Nintendo Switch as a digital version. The physical copies will arrive on February 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes