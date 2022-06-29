A Metroid Prime remaster is reportedly headed to Nintendo Switch later this year

Nintendo's Metroid series is one of the most cherished video game franchises in the history of gaming, and even more so with the 3D first-person saga of Metroid Prime. First emerging on GameCube, the Metroid Prime titles have been some of the highest rated games ever made. The original entry continues to be a beloved classic even 20 years after its release.

Now, it seems like there is a remaster of the original game headed to Nintendo Switch this year. The rumors have been swirling around for a while now, and Jeff Grub of Gaint Bomb has shared more details recently.

Speaking on the Games Mess Mornings Twitch livestream, he confirmed that Metroid Prime Remastered is indeed a thing, and fans can expect to see it in the near future.

A Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster would be a great introduction from Nintendo for new players before Metroid Prime 4

Grubb said:

"I could say that I've been told pretty definitely that Metroid Prime Remastered is going to be one of their big holiday games (for 2022). In the past, this is something I heard was in the works; they had some things happening with that game."

He further stated that the release is "almost certainly" intended to coincide with the series' 20th anniversary. The original game launched on November 18, 2022. As such, this remaster could allegedly launch by the end of the year.

Grubb further stated that Nintendo will likely host a fully-fledged Direct next month in July. We already had one, but it was a third-party centric Direct Mini. This, on the other hand, would focus on more first-party oriented releases that are coming in the future, like Bayonetta 3 and Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, the latter of which was delayed.

What about the other two games?

Grubb said that only the first entry would get an extensive makeover:

"Metroid Prime Remastered is just Metroid Prime 1. That's the game that's coming this holiday. But I still think that game is designed in a way by Retro Studios (who are also making Metroid Prime 4) so that they can communiate to fans what to expect from Metroid Prime 4."

Some of the changes reportedly include dual analog controls, motion controls and gyro aiming. But wait, there is more. He suggested that remasters for Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption are also in the pipeline. However, they will not receive the same precise treatment as the first title.

Note: There has been no official confirmation on the same. Thus, players must take the information with a pinch of salt.

