First person mode officially in development for Fortnite Chapter 3

Of all the mechanics that players have wanted to see in Fortnite, first-person mode has always been at the top of the list. While the main reason can be attributed to most shooter-games being in first-person, most players wish to see it as it will cause a shift in perspective, allowing players to experience the game as they have never seen before.

Well, it seems that Epic Games has finally heard the community's plea for first-person camera mode and has taken action. Based on the latest leaks, the developers have started working on something related to first-person camera mode. Sadly, it cannot be confirmed if these mechanics are for gameplay or Creative mode.

HYPEX @HYPEX



This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITEThis update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 https://t.co/PIRRmdLyp0

Taking into account that development on this POV has just begun, it is likely that it is not going to be implemented in-game anytime soon. Much like the new movement mechanics that were added in Chapter 3, this too will take a lot of time.

What does the community think of this Fortnite leak?

Although the leak does not give away much information about the development, the community is happy that it exists. Just knowing that the developers are working on first-person camera mode is all the hype players need. Here is what a few of them had to say:

MrAppieGaming @MrAppieGaming @HYPEX is this going to be the season Epic is going all out and give us everything we asked for ? @HYPEX is this going to be the season Epic is going all out and give us everything we asked for ?

Purx124 🐰 @Purx124

I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS FOR A LONG TIME!!! @HYPEX OMG YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASI HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS FOR A LONG TIME!!! @HYPEX OMG YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASI HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS FOR A LONG TIME!!! https://t.co/dnLmQqmUPt

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX FIRST PERSON AFTER 5 YEARS FINALLY @HYPEX FIRST PERSON AFTER 5 YEARS FINALLY

I Talk @ThisIsITalk @HYPEX THIS IS THE GREATEST THING TO HAVE EVER HAPPENED TO FORTNITE. @HYPEX THIS IS THE GREATEST THING TO HAVE EVER HAPPENED TO FORTNITE.

MAULANA @marza_mh @HYPEX [The screenshot is taken from a video posted 2 years ago] @HYPEX [The screenshot is taken from a video posted 2 years ago] https://t.co/Cjip9u7S2v

Awestruck as community members may be about this upcoming feature, it is not new. According to some "OG'' players, the first-person camera has been in-game since Fortnite first launched.

yeet @joet90905734 @nellaf @HYPEX You know first person has been in fortnite since at least 2015 right, it is nothing new just never updated since it was added, just go to setting and video while in stw @nellaf @HYPEX You know first person has been in fortnite since at least 2015 right, it is nothing new just never updated since it was added, just go to setting and video while in stw

Given that they had to collect resources and build, being limited to a first-person camera would have made these tasks a nightmare. Furthermore, since the game was first developed as a tower defense/horror/survival genre, having a first-person POV was not a priority for the developers.

Nevertheless, if the leaks do come to fruition soon, the Zero Build mode would benefit from it greatly. With the need to build out of the picture, all players will have to focus on fighting and finding items to stay alive. While there will be a few hiccups here and there with certain things, the gameplay will be solid.

Would the first-person camera bring more players to Fortnite?

The answer to this question will depend on how the developers implement it in the game. For instance, if they allow players to pick and choose which POV they want to use, it would allow for greater flexibility. However, allowing different POVs to be used in the same match may result in a disadvantage for some players.

Ethan... 🏳️‍🌈 @EWayhoo @HYPEX Uhhhh I hope it's an LTM and not a setting because if you can change views and different people see their screen differently, it's kinda unfair.. @HYPEX Uhhhh I hope it's an LTM and not a setting because if you can change views and different people see their screen differently, it's kinda unfair..

However, taking into consideration that Epic Games created a brand new mode for Zero-Build, they are quite capable of creating a first-person camera mode as well. Given their resources and ambition to make Fortnite the best Battle Royale game on the market, they will be more than willing to diversify and create more official playlists.

With all that being said, readers should take this information with a healthy dose of skepticism. Perhaps the first-person camera mode will be for gameplay or perhaps it's just Epic Games testing something out. Until more information has been made available, jumping to conclusions may not be the best thing to do.

