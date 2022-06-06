“This season kinda sucks”- Fans continue to slam new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been receiving a ton of reactions on different social media platforms, and several fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with the new season.

Not only have die-hard battle royale fans slammed the game, but several prominent professional gamers and influencers have provided their opinions on Chapter 3 Season 3.

Queasy and G2 LeTsHe stated that there are minimal differences in the new season and claimed that everything looks and feels the same.

Queasy @QueasyFN + all the good pois got removed Everythings the same+ all the good pois got removed Everythings the same 😐 + all the good pois got removed

G2 LeTsHe SIUUU🚲 @G2LeTsHe nothing changed literally not a single thing for comp its the same meta augs still broken combat still broken i cant nothing changed literally not a single thing for comp its the same meta augs still broken combat still broken i cant

Fortnite fans and players express their disappointment with Chapter 3 Season 3

Chapter 3 Season 3 commenced earlier this month on June 5, 2022, and fans have been pretty vocal about their in-game experience. Several fans have spoken out against the new inclusions in the game, particularly the controversial shotgun and Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR).

hashi☔️ @glockinmylap The 2 shot shotgun is easily the worst gun on fortnite The 2 shot shotgun is easily the worst gun on fortnite

Earlier today, the official Twitter handle for Fortnite Australia and New Zealand wanted to know the fan reception of the newly released season. More than 370 fans were present in the conversation thread and provided their take on the subject matter.

Many Twitter users and gamers were disgruntled about the state of the game and outright called out the game's new features and weapons.

🌼General Chris 🌸 @GeneralChrisYT @FortniteANZ Tbh horrible. No bugs where fixed on Android. The crashing at least is toned down but the random fps drop freezing still persist. This account is more lively than the main so I hope someone will see this bug bec reporting it does nothing >:( @FortniteANZ Tbh horrible. No bugs where fixed on Android. The crashing at least is toned down but the random fps drop freezing still persist. This account is more lively than the main so I hope someone will see this bug bec reporting it does nothing >:( https://t.co/nQx3P9qLXu

Fans were vocal about the immense amount of grinding required for the new Battle Pass for Fortnite.

𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓴𝓪𝓻 @iAmMaidenless

Xp grinding needed to attain said skins... absolutely disgusting. @FortniteANZ Skins... Amazing.Xp grinding needed to attain said skins... absolutely disgusting. @FortniteANZ Skins... Amazing.Xp grinding needed to attain said skins... absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/S5x36PJe0G

Tsuki 💚🐙 @tsuki1_0



BUT OUTSIDE OF THAT THE SEASON IS GREAT, I LOVE IT @FortniteANZ Earning XP this season so far hasn't been great. it's alot slower to level up than it really should be! Milestone quests only giving 5k XP doesn't feel very rewarding or really give much progress toward our level ups.BUT OUTSIDE OF THAT THE SEASON IS GREAT, I LOVE IT @FortniteANZ Earning XP this season so far hasn't been great. it's alot slower to level up than it really should be! Milestone quests only giving 5k XP doesn't feel very rewarding or really give much progress toward our level ups. BUT OUTSIDE OF THAT THE SEASON IS GREAT, I LOVE IT 💕💕💕💕

Portable Trash Can (Portable Inc) @PortableCan @FortniteANZ XP definitely needs to be fixed imo, even though the seasons super long the fact that weeklies give 15k is just super demoralizing for playing the game. @FortniteANZ XP definitely needs to be fixed imo, even though the seasons super long the fact that weeklies give 15k is just super demoralizing for playing the game.

Fusion (🎂 7 days!) @Chrls_or_Fusion @FortniteANZ The XP is a little lackluster but I am absolutely in LOVE with Snap! He's got so much potential with all the possible combinations :) @FortniteANZ The XP is a little lackluster but I am absolutely in LOVE with Snap! He's got so much potential with all the possible combinations :)

Fans wanted Epic Games to buff up the XP gains and stated that they've only managed to gain three levels after playing the game for four hours nonstop.

bushy 🌿 @officialbushyfn @FortniteANZ xp system needs to be buffed because i've been playing 4 hours and gained 3 levels @FortniteANZ xp system needs to be buffed because i've been playing 4 hours and gained 3 levels 😭

Some fans spoke about the drastic change in the story that followed in the battle royale.

BoXposed @JesseCollier9 tbh though it's kinda nice having a season where everything feels like a break from the seriousness @FortniteANZ Mr/Ms @FortniteANZ from a story point of view how did we go from a legitimate War to massive magic mushrooms, pretty much a literal theme park and just everything being chill AFtbh though it's kinda nice having a season where everything feels like a break from the seriousness @FortniteANZ Mr/Ms @FortniteANZ from a story point of view how did we go from a legitimate War to massive magic mushrooms, pretty much a literal theme park and just everything being chill AF 😅 tbh though it's kinda nice having a season where everything feels like a break from the seriousness

Twitter user Zyleform (@catboyzyle) provided a very strong reply and mentioned the state of the Battle Pass skins. Zyleform compared the concept art of the skin with the in-game model.

Zyleform @catboyzyle @FortniteANZ I find it horrible, the battle pass skins aren't interesting at all, the only good skin is the last tier, which isn't even good because it doesn't even follow the characters concept art correctly making the lower half of his body look odd. @FortniteANZ I find it horrible, the battle pass skins aren't interesting at all, the only good skin is the last tier, which isn't even good because it doesn't even follow the characters concept art correctly making the lower half of his body look odd. https://t.co/qwnEdqZqTS

An argument amongst the fan base erupted after a gamer stated that it is the competitive players who are being vocally negative about the game, while the casual gaming community has been loving every new addition to Fortnite.

Shrey @AzukiShrey @TerminatorFNN @FortniteANZ Comp players thinking this season is trash<<<<< @TerminatorFNN @FortniteANZ Comp players thinking this season is trash<<<<<<us casual players who play a few games and then get back to their work/studying and think this season is the best

Aside from the negative responses, there was a handful of positive feedback from the player base, who applauded Epic Games for the work done for Chapter 3 Season 3.

Amuro Ray @AmuroRa32897811 @imobviouslyjohn Nice. Fortnite actually isn't bad with the no-building modes now. And that's not counting the custom games. My favourite game mode of all time is currently a Fortnite custom game. @imobviouslyjohn Nice. Fortnite actually isn't bad with the no-building modes now. And that's not counting the custom games. My favourite game mode of all time is currently a Fortnite custom game.

yosh @YoshiRyder06 @FortniteANZ Incredibly fun, I also love the wolves so much more now look at him @FortniteANZ Incredibly fun, I also love the wolves so much more now look at him 😭 https://t.co/F8dxPrIYxO

With widespread vocal feedback regarding the lack of experience gains and the grindy nature of the new Battle Pass, it is yet to be seen if Epic Games will respond to fans by buffing the system to ease the progression route for the players.

