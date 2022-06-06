“This season kinda sucks”- Fans continue to slam new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been receiving a ton of reactions on different social media platforms, and several fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with the new season.
Not only have die-hard battle royale fans slammed the game, but several prominent professional gamers and influencers have provided their opinions on Chapter 3 Season 3.
Queasy and G2 LeTsHe stated that there are minimal differences in the new season and claimed that everything looks and feels the same.
Story continues below ad
Fortnite fans and players express their disappointment with Chapter 3 Season 3
Chapter 3 Season 3 commenced earlier this month on June 5, 2022, and fans have been pretty vocal about their in-game experience. Several fans have spoken out against the new inclusions in the game, particularly the controversial shotgun and Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR).
Story continues below ad
Earlier today, the official Twitter handle for Fortnite Australia and New Zealand wanted to know the fan reception of the newly released season. More than 370 fans were present in the conversation thread and provided their take on the subject matter.
Many Twitter users and gamers were disgruntled about the state of the game and outright called out the game's new features and weapons.
Story continues below ad
Fans were vocal about the immense amount of grinding required for the new Battle Pass for Fortnite.
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Fans wanted Epic Games to buff up the XP gains and stated that they've only managed to gain three levels after playing the game for four hours nonstop.
Some fans spoke about the drastic change in the story that followed in the battle royale.
Story continues below ad
Twitter user Zyleform (@catboyzyle) provided a very strong reply and mentioned the state of the Battle Pass skins. Zyleform compared the concept art of the skin with the in-game model.
An argument amongst the fan base erupted after a gamer stated that it is the competitive players who are being vocally negative about the game, while the casual gaming community has been loving every new addition to Fortnite.
Story continues below ad
Aside from the negative responses, there was a handful of positive feedback from the player base, who applauded Epic Games for the work done for Chapter 3 Season 3.
Story continues below ad
With widespread vocal feedback regarding the lack of experience gains and the grindy nature of the new Battle Pass, it is yet to be seen if Epic Games will respond to fans by buffing the system to ease the progression route for the players.