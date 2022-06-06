"This season is awful": Fortnite pro community expresses distaste for Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 commenced on June 5, 2022, and the community's reactions to it have been a mixed bag. Several prominent pro gamers took to Twitter to shed light on Chapter 3 Season 3.
FaZe Nate Hill provided his take on Chapter 3 Season 3 by showcasing the different opinions offered by the pros, and labeled it as "competitive versus casual Fortnite."
Amongst the tweets he showcased, FaZe Cented's message was a highlight as he expressed his dislike for Chapter 3 Season 3 by stating:
"This season is actually f***ing awful."
Fortnite professional community reacts to Chapter 3 Season 3
Several well-known and popular professional gaming personalities have provided their opinions on Chapter 3 Season 3, after it went live earlier this month.
There were a handful of positive reactions, including from Luminosity Gaming's Nick Eh 30, who commended and applauded Epic Games for the work done on Season 3 Chapter 3.
The reaction from the Fortnite pro elicited a ton of fan reactions. Some fans were against the content creator's stance and stated the following:
Kyle "Bugha" was intrigued to see where he could find the heavy sniper in the latest season of the battle royale.
Fans replied by saying:
FaZe Clan's Sway wanted to know how good Chapter 3 Season 3 was.
Fans replied by saying that the latest season was not up to the mark. A Twitter user claimed the guns were so bad that they were forced to use the Pump Shotgun.
Another Twitter user claimed the season was average.
The official Twitter handle for Overtime Gaming provided a banter-oriented reply by saying that they switched to Valorant.
Some fans expressed their dislike for certain weapons.
Serbian Fortnite pro and Twitch streamer Aleksa "Queasy" was not happy with Season 3 Chapter 3, and mentioned that everything felt the same.
While some fans questioned the gamer's opinion:
Others agreed with Queasy's opinion.
Some fans pointed out the positives about the new season:
G2 Esports team member Kevin "LeTsHe" had somewhat of a similar opinion as Queasy and claimed that nothing had changed for Chapter 3 Season 3.
Several fans agreed with LeTsHe's statement and mentioned that Epic Games is looking forward to developing gaming content oriented for casual players rather than competitive players.
With the gaming community so divided over Chapter 3 Season 3, it is yet to be seen if Epic Games will make any changes to satisfy both the pro and the casual player base.