Fans react as Fortnite stars NickEh30, Clix and others spotted at Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl is a massive social event and Fortnite stars are no strangers to that setting. While it is the biggest football game of the year, there are a couple of reasons why star gamers might show up. For starters, they can afford it. Secondly, anybody who's anybody is at the game and that definitely applies to the pro gaming scene.

Fortnite stars NickEh30, Clix and many others shared with fans and followers that they were at the game, which made everyone ecstatic. Here's how they reacted.

Twitter erupts as Fortnite stars share pictures from Super Bowl

NickEh30 shared a picture of his squad hanging out at the big game in which the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on a last-minute touchdown.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to these joyous moments. One fan was quite delighted to see a few of their favorite players together.

Several fans were undoubtedly jealous, but only one decided to share that with the world.

The Super Bowl often brings out the best in people's fashion expertise, and that remains true for some gamers, too.

Loserfruit, another very popular player, was at the big game, too.

Loserfruit @Loserfruit sry can't hangout..going to the freaking SUPER BOWL 🥳 sry can't hangout..going to the freaking SUPER BOWL 🥳

Tons of her followers were jealous, perhaps none more so than these two.

Enjoy the evening and greet me the Bagels :P @Loserfruit No, I'm not jealous...you are...Enjoy the evening and greet me the Bagels :P @Loserfruit No, I'm not jealous...you are... Enjoy the evening and greet me the Bagels :P https://t.co/MMO4rF8U3E

Burton webber @Burtonwebber4 @Loserfruit You are so fricking lucky I'm so jealous I hope you have an amazing time @Loserfruit You are so fricking lucky I'm so jealous I hope you have an amazing time 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻

One follower was in shock over the announcement.

Ronaldo offered to pay people $100 if the Bengals were able to win. For a long time, it seemed like the 20 thousand people who liked the tweet might get that money after all. Ultimately, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp had other plans.

Stable Ronaldo @StableRonaldo If the bengals win the Super bowl I’m giving everyone who likes this tweet 100$ If the bengals win the Super bowl I’m giving everyone who likes this tweet 100$

One person tried the opposite, though they may not end up paying everyone.

fainted @faintud @StableRonaldo $50 to everyone who likes this reply if the rams win @StableRonaldo $50 to everyone who likes this reply if the rams win

Many fans were unsure if he was actually going to do it. It seems like they'll never know now.

The Super Bowl will always be a large social gathering. As games like Fortnite continue to become more mainstream, they'll have more representation at such grand occasions.

Pro gamers are becoming more and more prominent and their popularity grows every day. The amount of fans that were at the big game proves just that.

