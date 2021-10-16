×
Fortnite pro explains why almost all content creators have left the game

AussieAntics says the Fortnite content creator scene is dying out quickly. Image via Epic Games
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Oct 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
News

Fortnite may still be one of the most popular games being played right now, but that would be unknown to someone looking for content creators. The game has been losing popularity among that crowd for a while now.

Even Ninja, whose name was nearly synonymous with Fortnite as both skyrocketed to prominence, barely plays or makes content for Fortnite anymore.

According to Aussie Antics, a content creator himself, the Fortnite content world is being carried by professional players alone. There isn't much of a content creator scene anymore.

Fortnite content creators are leaving the game

Content creators have been vital to the game's success. For an example, look no further than the promotional material sent out for Chapter 2 Season 7. Content creators were sent mysterious content for the arrival of Chapter 2 Season 7. Mysterious videos, packages and other promotional materials were used.

Chapter 2 Season 7 was teased by content creators as well as Fortnite. Image via Epic Games
Without content creators, the game wouldn't have been able to promote Chapter 2 Season 7 and the alien invasion as much. There would certainly not have been as much hype and excitement for the season and it may have made the game suffer, but it appears that it might need to be the future that Fortnite should adjust for.

Fortnite on Twitch is down so bad. Pretty much the only people I see consistently streaming for any long amount of time are Pros.Almost all the creators have left. This game's content on Twitch is being completely carried by competitive at this point.

Even other streamers have noticed. actingliketommy thinks that a change for the game might bring it back to prominence, but it's definitely taking a hit. He also believes fresh blood might be necessary to revitalize the game's content scene.

@AussieAntics It’s def taken a hit… feels a bit like a “generational” thing. Like, creators and pros been playing it for years so everyone starting to move on. I expect a resurgence when there’s a new World Cup or major Chapter change with many names no one ever heard before.

One Twitter user thinks this might be Fortnite's own doing, a self-inflicted wound. The game just isn't the same anymore, and that's doing damage all on its own.

@AussieAntics Fortnite has abandoned its casual audience, no one can play for fun anymore, no one can do fun challenges.SBMM ruined the fun and the lack of fun itemsnotice how fortnite sells figures of shit from chapter 1 because then know it was the most fun

Either way, the Fortnite content creation scene is nowhere near where it used to be. Even the ones who do make content haven't been treating Fortnite as a priority. While the game remains popular with millions of daily players, it may soon begin trending downwards soon if things don't change.

