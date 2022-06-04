When can you play Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Server downtime, live event timings, and more

The brand new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is just a few hours away. Players all over the world are excited to jump into the upcoming live event and end the current season with a bang. At the same time, they are curious to know when the next season will start and when exactly they can play the event.

Fortunately, players can already start gearing up for the live event since it will be starting in a couple of hours. Chapter 3 Season 2 is all set to end on June 4, 2022. According to an official announcement from Epic Games, the Collision live event will begin on June 4, 2022 at 04.00 pm ET.

Following the conclusion of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, the servers will go dark until the new season starts. Based on credible leaks, players will have to wait a few hours before they can hop back onto the servers and get to see what Chapter 3 Season 3 looks like.

All important details about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Chapter 3 has definitely been a sight for sore eyes and is a massive improvement over Chapter 2. Clearly, players have high expectations going into Season 3. The final stage of the war between The Seven and IO is yet to be fought. Whatever happens next will definitely set the theme for Chapter 3 Season 3. All eyes will be fixed on the upcoming live event to see what's in store for players.

The giant Mecha robot is ready to take on the Doomsday Device acquired by the IO. In the most recent live event teaser, players can see the robot come to life, determined to save the island. However, based on the leaked images put together, it seems like the robot might be headed to the Death Star from Star Wars.

Players will have to wait until June 5, 2022, to find out what happens in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Even though the upcoming live event might spill enough beans about the upcoming season, players will have to wait for the downtime to end before they can join Agent Jones and The Seven on another exciting journey.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Several leaks surrounding the upcoming season are already available to fans. Everyone knows that the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass includes a Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skin. Rumors also suggest that the upcoming season will be Star Wars-themed, and the recently teased Mecha loading screen has made this theory even stronger.

Once the servers go back online on June 5, players will get to know exactly what the next few weeks of the game are going to be like. Clearly, even more leaks will start popping up once the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event ends. Players will have to wait for yet another official announcement from Epic Games to know when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will begin.

