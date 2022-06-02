Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Everything you need to know before the season begins

At long last, the war between The Resistance and IO has reached its final stages, and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is all set to begin. Ahead of the release of a brand new season, players are trying to figure out what lies beyond the upcoming Collision live event. Thankfully, Epic Games has left enough Easter Eggs for fans to figure that out.

Several skins and characters have already been leaked so far. Also, leaks surrounding the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event also shed a lot of light on what the next season is going to look like. Many rumors state that the upcoming season might be Marvel or Star Wars-themed.

From the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass to the theme of the season, almost everything has been leaked. Players can stay up to date on all the hints and rumors to know everything they can expect in the upcoming brand new season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Theme, Battle Pass, collabs, and more

The giant Mecha Team Leader robot is ready to take on the IO and its Doomsday Device in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Collision live event. The island will soon witness destruction on a massive scale, and there is no way loopers can avoid the impending doom. However, this means that the island will once again return to a post-apocalyptic setting.

Several images from leaked loading screens and lobbies make it look like the island will receive a complete makeover. This will make so much more sense if the upcoming season is a Star Wars-themed one. Chapter 3 Season 3 might just take place in 'a galaxy far, far away.'

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

Players should already start saving up for the upcoming Battle Pass because it certainly has some really amazing cosmetics. Darth Vader will finally arrive in the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Besides that exciting fact, Harrison Ford as the legendary professor Indiana Jones will also be the mystery outfit for the next season. Additionally, all of these skins will also come with related cosmetics.

KAPIX97 @KAPIX97 Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortnite leak Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortniteleak https://t.co/ZbenzOaLIr

Besides Darth Vader and Indy, the updated Mecha Team Leader skin will be a part of the Crew Pack. The Battle Pass will also have other exciting original skins that are certainly worth the price of 950 V-Bucks. Clearly, players should get the Battle Pass as soon as the new season arrives.

Upcoming collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Darth Vader and Indy have already been confirmed for the upcoming season. However, players may also see more of Marvel as Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in July 2022. A new edition of the new Marvel Zero Point comic also arrived recently.

It seems like the friendship between Epic Games and Marvel still has a long way to go. There are still many Marvel heroes yet to arrive in the popular battle royale title, and some of them may just show up in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Several content creators recently shared an image sent to them by the official Fortnite account on Twitter. The ambiguous image has been identified as the iconic Death Star from Star Wars. All of this hints at the strong possibility that the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is going to be very exciting for the community.

