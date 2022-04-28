Fortnite 'First-person' concept will make you forget Zero Build altogether

The demand for a 'First-Person' perspective in Fortnite has grown exponentially ever since the Zero Build mode came out. Without the building feature in the Battle Royale game, it could run just like every other game in the genre, including those with FPP.

Naturally, to make their case stronger, players came up with a First-Person concept for the game. Surprisingly, it was everything that a Battle Royale lover could ask for, and players have already started vouching for the concept.

Ever since its inception, Epic Games has largely focused on Fortnite Battle Royale as a Third-Person Shooter. While Save The World mode does have a First-Person option available, it isn't optimized in a manner that is good enough to be imported to the Battle Royale mode.

The massive support behind the First-Person concept might give Epic Games enough motivation to work on something similar for the Battle Royale mode.

Fortnite community reacts to First-Person concept

The all-new First-Person concept instantly went viral in the community. The art design and graphics of Epic Games' Battle Royale, combined with a First-Person Perspective, is certainly a novel idea. It can set the game apart from its competitors, and despite having similar mechanics, it can manage to make it unique.

With the popularity regained with the Zero Build mode, a First-Person Perspective will be the cherry on top. Players also feel that with the weapons in focus, Epic Games will be motivated to come up with better weapon Wraps.

However, there are many players who are against the idea of FPP in the Battle Royale game because they feel it would make it just like every other game from the genre. Therefore, if Epic Games does end up including FPP in the game, it might have to make a separate mode for it.

First-Person in Fortnite defeats the purpose of skins

One of the biggest arguments against FPP in Epic's Battle Royale is that it entirely defeats the purpose of skins in the game. The Third-Person Perspective attracts players to buy all the amazing skins in the Item Shop and purchase the Battle Pass.

Players will hardly be able to see the wonderful outfits, Back Blings, Gliders, etc., if FPP is introduced in the game. Many players who have already spent hundreds of dollars on skins are already hating the Fortnite First-Person concept.

Clearly, Epic Games will have to decide how to perfectly implement an FPP mode without compromising on its revenue stream from skins.

