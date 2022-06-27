5 great remakes to check out in the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2022 (and 5 remasters also worth picking up)

Modern gaming has seen an uptick in the number of remasters and remakes coming out for current platforms, including Steam. The digital games store for PC has its annual Steam Summer Sale going on, featuring massive discounts on a variety of games and genres. As such, it is a great opportunity to revisit classic games for a good dose of nostalgia.

This deal is made especially sweeter with countless remasters and remakes available for sale. They range from AAA recreations of legendary franchises to more humble remakes of underrated classics. Which ones are you picking up?

These 5 remakes reimagine beloved classics for current audiences

1) Black Mesa (75% off)

The fan-made remake of the original Half-Life drew a lot of attention back during its 2020 launch. Black Mesa is a Steam-exclusive passion project from the team at Crowbar Collective, who developed it with the blessing of Steam owner and Half-Life publisher Valve.

Players will once again step into the boots of the iconic protagonist Gordon Freeman, a theoretical physicist working at the Black Mesa Research Facility. Things go wrong when conducting a science experiment, causing an alien invasion from another dimension.

The same first-person, narrative-driven shooter design is retained here, but with all-new visuals, enhanced gunplay, improved AI, and more.

2) Resident Evil 2 (60% off)

The beloved PS1/N64 survival horror comes to life with the latest rendition of Resident Evil 2. This 2019 remake of the 1998 blockbuster sees Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield explore, fight, and solve their way through a police station overrun by zombies after the events of the original game.

The fixed camera angle is done away with in favor of third-person gameplay and the visuals are reimagined with the latest Capcom tech, the RE Engine. However, it retains or perhaps even magnifies the horror aspect that the series is known for. Additionally, a familiar horror stalks the corridors in the form of an invincible stalker called the Tyrant.

3) Mafia: Defintive Edition (60% off)

After the disappointing Mafia 3, Hangar 13 redeemed themselves with an excellent remake of the original Mafia game. Released in 2020, Mafia: Definitive Edition transports players back to 1930s Illinois with gangster Tommy Angelo.

The open world is more detailed than ever before, including the characters that reside in the fictional city of Lost Heaven. Players can freely explore the open world and undertake story missions. However, it is the gang war-driven cinematic narrative that makes this one worth picking up, especially for those new to the series.

4) NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (50% off)

The original NieR (subtitled Gestalt) was a cult classic on Xbox 360 but failed to garner attention from gamers. With the success of 2017's NieR Automata, publisher Square Enix decided to give it another go. Thus, we got last year's NieR Replicant: ver.1.22474487139... (or 1.22 for short) from Toylogic.

The original NieR (subtitled Gestalt) was a cult classic on Xbox 360 but failed to garner attention from gamers. With the success of 2017's NieR Automata, publisher Square Enix decided to give it another go. Thus, we got last year's NieR Replicant: ver.1.22474487139... (or 1.22 for short) from Toylogic.

Odd title aside, it is based on the Japan-only PS3 original, but players control a young boy instead of an older man. Otherwise, it tells a similar tale that sees players traverse a desolate land stalked by mysterious shadowy creatures. The JRPG hack & slash combat is vastly improved from the original, with the enahcned game taking cues from Automata.

5) Spyro Reignited Trilogy (65% off)

The 3D platformer genre was at its peak in the PS1/N64 era, which gave rise to many popular franchises that are still fondly remembered. One of them was Insomniac Games' Spyro, featuring a young purple dragon.

With the Activision-published series being on hiatus since late 2000s, it finally saw a revival with the Reignited Trilogy from Toys for Bob. It packages three beloved games into one:

Spyro the Dragon

Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!

Spyro: Year of the Dragon

All are faithfully recreated, featuring similar but expanded worlds with enemies to beat and gems to collect. It is a fond trip down memory lane for sure. Fans might want to check out the "Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle" on Steam to meet up with the other iconic platformer mascot, Crash.

These 5 remasters bring ageless experiences to a new audience on Steam

1) Halo: The Master Chief Collection (60% off)

Xbox's signature sci-fi franchise comes together in an irresistible bundle called The Master Chief Collection. Released for Steam in 2019, it includes six acclaimed Halo experiences that the Xbox consoles are known for:

Halo: Reach

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Each title features an FPS adventure featuring the heroic protagonist Master Chief throughout the Halo saga. With a full campaign co-op, various multiplayer modes, updated graphics, and other extras, this is one of the best bundles to buy from the Steam sale.

2) Okami HD (50% off)

The overlooked 2006 gem, courtesy of the now-defunct Clover Studios, comes to modern consoles and Steam in the form of Okami HD. First released for the PS3, it is a remastered effort of the PS2 action-adventure game. Players control Amataerasu, the sun goddess reincarnated as a wolf to drive out evil from the land of Nippon.

Taking heavy cues from Japanese folklore, Okami is an eye-catching experience. The Legend of Zelda's influence can be felt in its dungeon design, and the hack & slash combat holds up well even today. Note that while the remaster has improved visuals supporting up to 4K resolution, it is 30 FPS capped on Steam due to animation problems caused by higher frame rates.

3) Mass Effect Legendary Edition (59% off)

EA's renowned Mass Effect Trilogy got a new facelift with 2021's Legendary Edition remaster. Mass Effect Legendary Edition packs together three games in one:

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

All DLCs are included, minus the Mass Effect 3 PvP multiplayer. But besides that, it is the same story-focused and action-packed RPG legacy from Bioware that fans have come to love.





What’s been your favorite moment to experience in the trilogy? Here are a few of our favorites 🧵 #MassEffect Legendary Edition is celebrating its one-year anniversary today!What’s been your favorite moment to experience in the trilogy? Here are a few of our favorites 🧵 #MassEffect Legendary Edition is celebrating its one-year anniversary today! What’s been your favorite moment to experience in the trilogy? Here are a few of our favorites 🧵👇 https://t.co/dkMIOoOXV5

As Commander Shepherd, players will have to carve out their own path as they meet richly written characters and engage with hostile alien forces in tactial third-person combat alongside handpicked party members. There are various biomes to explore, choices to make, and NPCs to romance.

4) Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (50% off)

The PS2 was an RPG behemoth, especially for Square Enix's Final Fantasy series. This included the 2006 game Final Fantasy 12 that overhauled the gameplay and visuals compared to other entries.

It arrived on Steam in 2018 in the form of Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (or FF12 TZA), a remaster of the Japan-exclusive enhanced edition subtitled International Zodiac Job System.

FF12 TZA tells of the war between Archadia and Rozarria, alongside the rise of a band of allies against the tyranny of Archadia. With an open world to explore and an innovative gambit system to command allies, it is one of the more unique entries in the longrunning JRPG series.

5) Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (80% off)

The early days of EA's Need For Speed racing series are fondly remembered, with one of the highlights being 2010's Hot Pursuit. The 2020 Steam remaster of Criteron's classic highlights how well the game has aged, even a decade later.

Players can be either a racer or a cop, with the game having career modes for either gameplay style. While the former is standard NFS fair, the latter adds in a fantasy element of cop supercars taking down illegal racers. All DLC content is included, as well as limited car customization in this remaster.

