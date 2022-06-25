5 best platformers to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2022

The latest Steam sale is the biggest one so far this year, offering great discounts across countless games on the digital platform. The Steam Summer Sale 2022 presents a diverse array of titles, including some of the best in the platformer genre.

From challenging sidescrollers that test players' reflexes to laid-back 3D platformers, the versatility of the genre has ensured that there is something that appeals to every kind of gamer.

It Takes Two, Supraland, and other great platformers to buy during the Steam sale

1) It Takes Two (60% off)

The latest adventure title from Hazelight Studios is radically different compared to their previous outing, A Way Out. This time around, players will step into a PIXAR-like fantasy realm. Divorcing couple Cody and May are transported into the bodies of lookalike dolls as a result of the tears of their daughter Rose.

This paves the way for a whimsical 3D platformer/shooter journey featuring bizarre characters and uniquely-tailored levels. Each segment in It Takes Two is distinctly different from the other, and there are on-rail segments, puzzle-solving, and even boss fights, all of which make smart use of each character's unique perks.

2) Supraland (60% off)

Inspired by games like Metroid, Portal, and The Legend of Zelda, Supraland is a fresh take on the genre. Developed by Supra Games, it is a first-person puzzle platformer set in a toy world. As a member of the Red Kingdom, players must quell the rivalry between themselves and the Blue team.

Players will be faced with a variety of scenarios where they must rely on their wits and brawns to overcome problems. Each new biome introduces new mechanics and features many collectibles to find. And players can even turn in coins for new abilities that further aid with traversal and interaction.

3) Grime (25% off)

Developed by Clover Forge, Grime is a hybrid between Soulslikes and Metroidvanias. It is also one of the best games in either genre to come so far on Steam.

As a being with a black hole for a head, players will explore an unknown world and discover the mystery behind their existence. There are countless dangerous foes roaming the corridors of the game, and they must be taken down via a Dark Souls-esque RPG and weapons system.

As such, parrying is a key mechanic that allows players to deal massive damage to foes. There are many secrets to discover, platforming challenges to overcome, and huge bosses to defeat.

4) F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (20% off)

NOMAD ツ @N000mad F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch by TiGames



Play as a rabbit wielding a huge iron fist in the dieselpunk world in this metroidvania action game



OUT NOW | PC & Playstation |

#indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #screenshotsaturday F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch by TiGamesPlay as a rabbit wielding a huge iron fist in the dieselpunk world in this metroidvania action gameOUT NOW | PC & Playstation | @FISTthegame 👊🐰 F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch by TiGamesPlay as a rabbit wielding a huge iron fist in the dieselpunk world in this metroidvania action gameOUT NOW | PC & Playstation | @FISTthegame#indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #screenshotsaturday https://t.co/kzMnJSQBlW

One of the best-looking 2.5D sidescrollers released in the past few years on Steam, F.I.S.T. boasts more than just shiny visuals. It is a Metroidvania from TiGames, developed using the popular Unreal Engine 4.

The game follows Rayton, an anthropomorphic rabbit and former ace pilot who must face the robotic Legion. The main feature here is the mechanical fist possessed by the furry creature that allows bashing through enemy encounters.

In typical Metroidvania fashion, there are large, interconnected levels to traverse, bosses to eliminate, and thrilling set pieces to engage in. This title doesn't break new ground, but it doesn't need to. It offers a pretty polished experience with equally polished tech to showcase as it is.

5) New Super Lucky's Tale (50% off)

Taking a page from classics like Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie, New Super Lucky's Tale is a charming remaster of the original Super Lucky's Tale. The titular fox Lucky is tasked with keeping the Book of Ages safe from the clutches of the evil wizard Jinx. This sees him travel through various areas in the book and collect clovers to refill the pages.

It is a pretty refined experience from the studio with varied environmental designs, mechanics, and combat. There are a plethora of items to collect throughout the unique stages, which feature different settings like a farm world or a beach world. And while the game as a whole is not particularly challenging, the bonus endgame stages flip the table upside down.

New Super Lucky's Tale is one of the better entries in the genre on Steam and something all 3D platformer fans should check out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far