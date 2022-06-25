5 best open-world games discounted in Steam Summer Sale 2022

Open-world games are some of the most popular titles out there, especially on Steam. PC gamers can particularly avail of some of the best the gaming industry has to offer in that regard thanks to the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2022, with plenty of discounts for many different sub-genres out there.

Free roam experiences, whether solo or co-op, are also included. From big-name IPs to smaller-scale titles, there is something for every kind of gamer here. Ready to explore the rich and vast landscapes of open-world gaming?

5 most popular open-world picks from Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 (50% off)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

rsg.ms/60dd7be Watch the Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Gameplay Video, captured entirely from in-game footage. Watch the Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Gameplay Video, captured entirely from in-game footage.rsg.ms/60dd7be https://t.co/G4c1HFFaOs

Rockstar's latest new game is also one of their finest so far. Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

The prequel to 2010's excellent Red Dead Redemption made its PC debut a year later, and is one of the best open-world games available to buy on Steam. Taking place during the decline of the Wild West era in 1899, players control charming outlaw Arthur Morgan. Him and his "family" find themselves on the run from the law after a botched heist as part of the Van Der Linde gang.

The title expands upon the original RDR and offers a big open world to explore, teeming with activities. Whether on horseback or on foot, attention to even minor details shines through many mechanics and elements, like the Witness system or the highly diverse behavior of wild animals. Throw in an open-world, narrative-driven campaign with superbly-acted characters, and it is a journey that shouldn't to be missed.

2) Terarria (50% off)

Often described as "Minecraft in 2D", Re-Logic's Terarria is one of the most popular open-world survival games out there. Players will explore a dangerous world in this 2D adventure to scavange for resources.

Crafting, building and exploring are the fundamentals of this game. They are free to explore and dig as they wish, however, many of its areas and dungeons are teeming with powerful foes.

There are many different items to create as well, which will aid them in battle and exploration. Terarria was released a little over a decade ago in 2011 and has since evolved a lot in terms of content. As of today, there are hundreds of different enemies, new items to craft, and 8-player co-op. There is little about this ambitious sidescroller that is hard to dislike.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (80% off)

2015's fantasy open-world RPG, based on the Polish novel series of the same name, is what thrust CD Projekt RED into mainstream spotlight. As monster slayer and mutant Geralt, players will explore the detailed landscape of the Continent. After his adoptive daughter is found to be missing, and worse, stalked by the antagonistic force called the Wild Hunt, Geralt must set out to find her.

This story-driven experience offers personable characters, tough choices to make, a large open world to explore and engaging RPG gameplay to boot. Players will come across monsters of both the non-human and human variety on their travels, and must be dealt with by Geralt and his trusty swords - as well as a hint of beforehand prep with poitions, oils, etc.

The Game of the Year Edtition includes the two excellent DLC expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine, plus other extra goodies.

4) Subnautica (50% off)

Ever wondered what isolation in a hostile environment feels like? Subnautica captures that scenario perfectly.

After crashing onto the aquatic planet 4546B, the protagonist is left to fend for himself as he must unravel the whereabouts of the previous missing crew of the ship Degasi. This open-world underwater survival game pulls no punches when it comes to atmosphere, exploration, and crafting.

The open waterscape is teeming with life even in deep twilight zones, sprinkling a sense of claustrophia on top for gamers who also happen to be thalassophobic.

Harvesting natural resources for base building, keeping hunger and oxygen levels maintained. and discovering ancient ruins of a past civlization is what Subanutica is about. But primarily, it is about discovery. There are few games in the genre that can compete with this one.

5) Dying Light: Enhanced Edition (60% off)

The open-world survival horror hit from Techland continues to be a hit, even after the sequel is out. Dying Light first launched in 2014, garnering more and more success over the years.

Undercover GRE agent Kyle Crane is airdropped into the fictional Turkish city of Harran to retrieve a sensitive file stolen by Kadir Suleiman. Thanks to a viral outbreak, most of the city has been turned into the walking dead, something Crane will have to contend with as he fights his way to his objective.

Simply put, Harran is one of the most richly designed open world yet, an ironic stance given it is little but a zombie-laced concrete jungle. The key here is the first-person parkour which feels as fluid today as it did back then.

Few things compare to the sheer terror when volatile zombies are encountered during a nightly run. The inclusion of the four-player co-op lessens the fear of what's lurking in the dark for many. Enhanced Edition also features The Following DLC expansion, which takes place in a more flat open world for driving around in a buggy.

