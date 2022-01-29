Unannounced Survival Game: What Blizzard has been working on for five years

The Unannounced Survival Game is the newest project by Blizzard that they have been somewhat secretive about. True to its name, it promises to be a survival game and an ambitious upcoming project by the famous studio.

Whatever is known about the game is through the people who know about the project, who seem to be pretty excited about its prospects. Blizzard has been working on it for about four and a half years.

Blizzard Entertainment @Blizzard_Ent



Join us in writing our next chapter: We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.Join us in writing our next chapter: blizz.ly/3IEWo0i We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.Join us in writing our next chapter: blizz.ly/3IEWo0i https://t.co/vWtkDYh1kX

Who is heading the development for Unannounced Survival Game?

Unannounced Survival Game's development is led by Craig Amai, who describes the project as being a humble pitch on his PC. According to his LinkedIn profile, he left the World of Warcraft team and started developing the new project in July 2017.

Amai has led a long extensive career at Blizzard. His resume says that he joined Blizzard as a Senior game master in charge of in-game customer support for World of Warcraft. He became a senior designer on World of Warcraft, then on to quest designer, working on WoW until he left the MMO to lead the team for the Unannounced Survival Game.

There is also news that the game is indeed in a playable state as Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra said that he has many hours of it with the dev team. Geoffrey Virtue, executive producer of TeamFight Tactics at Riot games, also co-led the development of Unannounced Survival Game between 2019 and 2021 and said that it was a project that would have a significant impact on the gaming industry.

Mike Ybarra @Qwik Blizzard Entertainment @Blizzard_Ent



Join us in writing our next chapter: We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.Join us in writing our next chapter: blizz.ly/3IEWo0i We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.Join us in writing our next chapter: blizz.ly/3IEWo0i https://t.co/vWtkDYh1kX I’ve played many hours of this project with the team and I’m incredibly excited about the teams vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together. Join us to help make it a reality! twitter.com/Blizzard_Ent/s… I’ve played many hours of this project with the team and I’m incredibly excited about the teams vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together. Join us to help make it a reality! twitter.com/Blizzard_Ent/s…

What is the present condition of Blizzard and their future projects

Blizzard's survival game will have been in development for five years this July, and it is yet to be seen how long it will be till it's in a state to be released. We have earlier seen The Elder Scrolls VI being teased in 2018, which is still in a design phase, with Bethesda focusing on releasing Starfield. It remains to be seen when TES VI will enter the entire production state and finally be released.

Although it does seem that Unannounced Survival Game is more than a bunch of fundamental ideas in development with more and more people entering into the development process. Amai recently shared a job listing for a Lead Content Designer on LinkedIn, which usually happens when the production of a game has started.

Blizzard still has Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 ahead of itself, and it remains to be seen how long they'll take to release the Unannounced Survival Game. Amai wants to follow the tropes of the PC Online Survival game genre.

Also Read Article Continues below

Blizzard should release a busted 'alpha' version which eventually moves to beta in six years when it has already sold millions of copies, made the careers of several streamers, and become an online sensation. This is usually what the community has observed as the traditional way for the online survival genre.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar