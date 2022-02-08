5 best open world games to play while waiting for GTA 6 (2022)

Some GTA 6 hopefuls feel like they need a change of pace or scene from time to time. Gamers have been playing GTA 5 for almost ten years now while they wait for the next installment in the series.

Fortunately for fans of open-world games like the beloved GTA franchise, there are alternate games set in varying open worlds that players might find quite interesting and time-consuming in the runup to GTA 6.

This article will look at five other open-world games that GTA fans can play while they wait for the release of GTA 6.

Try some different open worlds while you wait for GTA 6

The video above is a recent compilation of a broad selection of open-world games for people as they wait for GTA 6 to hit the shelves.

Below are five other computer games to keep GTA 6 hopefuls busy as they eagerly await the next installment of the infamous franchise.

5) L.A. Noir

Another Rockstar open-world game, L.A. Noir, plays at a much slower pace and with much higher regard for the law than any GTA game. In the game, players assume the role of a new detective, fresh out of the army after the second world war.

While the game might not be chaotic enough for some GTA Online fans who are used to living on their Oppressor MKII, it does provide a fresh take on an open-world game. Playing it by the book, interrogating perps and solving cases can become as satisfying as robbing a casino.

4) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

The Assassins Creed games have been popular since their inception in 2007. Fifteen years later, fans of the game series are thrilled to receive Valhalla in 2020.

This immense adventure game has astounding graphics and a storyline to rival most open-world games. The game mechanics are sure to entertain anyone who is waiting around for GTA 6 to be released.

Set long before Los Santos, gamers worldwide are huge fans of this open-world game set in the Viking era on the British Isles.

3) Watch Dogs: Legion

This engaging open-world game is set in a dystopian, apocalyptic vision of the city of London. The exciting storyline sees players helping the resistance fight back against the evil powers trying to rule the world.

Watch Dogs Legion is the third installment in the series of games, and some would call it Ubisoft's most ambitious project to date. The story, graphics and mechanics are more than enough to get gamers hooked on this franchise.

2) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Millions of open-world gaming fans have enjoyed the Mafia games since 2002. The first game of the Mafia franchise was released the same year as GTA Vice City and has enjoyed some great success. The GTA games have stolen the limelight over the years, but the Mafia series still stands strong.

Gamers will love the Mafia: Definitive Edition for its classy 1930s style and engaging storyline. It is hard not to be a big fan of a game that emulates some of the best old-school gangster films of all time.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Easily Rockstar's second most popular series of games is the Red Dead collection. Starting with Red Dead Revolver's release in 2004, fans of these games have stuck with them for almost 20 years. The Red Dead Online content of the game also blew people's minds when it was released.

Players waiting for GTA 6 will already be aware of Red Dead Redemption 2. If they have not already started playing it, there is no time better than the present to catch up with the millions of others that love to play this immersive open-world game. Soon fans of GTA 6 will be waiting for the next Red Dead installment.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha