The Game Awards 2021 winner 'It Takes Two' sells over 5 million copies

It Takes Two, a two-player co-op game from Hazelight Studios, launched in 2021. Now, the team is happy to reveal that EA-published the game has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. Given the two-player focus of the game, that's basically over 10 million people who have experienced the heartwarming tale of Cody and May.

Hazelight Studios @HazelightGames 🥳



Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game! 5… that’s FIVE million copies of #ItTakesTwo ￼sold!Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game! 5… that’s FIVE million copies of #ItTakesTwo ￼sold! 😳💥🥳Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game! 😍

Headed by the eccentric yet beloved founder and director Josef Fares, the game features a couple magically trapped inside doll-versions of themselves by their distraught daughter. They set out to reverse the spell while also learning to fix their own relationship problems through the journey.

A much deserved win for It Takes Two

The game received high praise from both gamers and critics on launch, eventually going on to steal the show by winning The Game Awards 2021 in December last year. It even got the highest number of awards.

The path to success was equally fruitful. The game racked up 2 million copies sold in June, followed by 3 million in October.

Hazelight Studios @HazelightGames #ItTakesTwo



The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. You’ve all helped send a clear message - co-op adventures are here to stay! Three. Million. Units. Sold.The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming.You’ve all helped send a clear message - co-op adventures are here to stay! Three. Million. Units. Sold.💥 #ItTakesTwoThe thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. ❤️ You’ve all helped send a clear message - co-op adventures are here to stay!

Another steady four months later, reaching five million wasn't impossible for the Sweden-based developer.

What is It Takes Two about?

It's essentially a love letter to intimate human connections and weaves that message into a polished set-piece, with driven action-adventure gameplay.

The game features 3D platforming, puzzle solving and third person combat. The game's biggest achievement, though, is the sheer variety in gameplay scenarios. The game never sticks to one sole mechanic, it always tries to one-up itself with new unique ideas, each more fun than the last. What is impressive, though, is that all of its set pieces are consistently well executed, fitting the situation at hand like a well-worn glove.

The game comes after Hazelight's debut adventure 'A Way Out,' that was released in 2018. Fearuring convicts Leo and Vincent on the run from the law, it takes cues from the cult classic 1994 movie Shawshank Redemption. It Takes Two follows in its footsteps as an evolution of what came before.

Also Read Article Continues below

It Takes Two is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It is also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The best part about the game though, is that only one player needs to buy the game - the other can join in using a free Friend Pass.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan