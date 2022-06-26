5 new and innovative games to buy from the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2022

Thanks to the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2022, there are countless exciting games for players to experience. Many gamers would certainly be attracted by the hefty discounts on major AAA games. Or even some of the enticing bundled game packages.

However, there are also plenty of relatively new quirky titles that deserve attention. These recent releases show that the indie scene is nowhere close to running out of steam. Here are some of the best picks available at a discount during Steam Sale 2022.

5 of the most innovative games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Neon White (10% off)

The latest acclaimed Steam gem from indie publisher Annapurna Interactive is a quirky game called Neon White. Developed by Angel Matrix, it is a hardcore first-person shooter/platformer. Players control the titular Neon White, an assassin hired from Hell to exterminate the demon infestation in Heaven. As such, he must compete with other assassins for a chance at lavish and eternal life.

The gameplay sees Neon White traverse linear levels at breakneck speed while destroying foes using different weapons. Except these weapons really are cards which, in addition to helping take down foes, also aid with traversal thanks to their unique properties. These include double jumps and ground stomps - all backed by a bombastic soundtrack. At the end of the day, it demands skill from players and is bound to be a hit among speedrunners.

2) Nobody Saves The World (20% off)

Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios approached the bullet hell roguelite design with their most recent outing. In Nobody Saves The World, players control Nobody, someone who acquires the ability to shapeshift via a magical wand. With Calamity threatening to take over the fantasy realm, it is up to Nobody to save the world.

The open world is reminiscent of the 2D entries in Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series, with uniquely themed dungeons being the main focus. The core gimmick of the game relies on transformations, with players able to take on a variety of forms.

From a rat, knight, and archer to bizarre options like an egg, bodybuilder, and ghost, each has its own moveset, perks, and abilities. So mixing and matching them to create a build for all scenarios is key to surviving the tougher gauntlets.

3) The Gunk (20% off)

The debut 3D experience from Steamworld series creator Image & Form Games is The Gunk. It is a sci-fi puzzle-platformer featuring space explorer Rani who chances upon an uncharted planet with her partner Beck. But there is more to this lush planet than meets the eye as a mysterious parasite simply known as the Gunk is suffocating all life.

With a nifty suction device at hand, Rani must eradicate the dark goo from various areas of the planet to cause flora and fauna to flourish back. The puzzles are simple but effective and punctuate linear exploration. There are resources to collect that can smooth out gameplay, like decoys to distract enemies. There is combat as well, against corrupted creatures as well as boss fights.

4) Bugsnax (50% off)

The charming first-person adventure from Young Horses is Bugsnax, which arrived on Steam in April earlier this year. The Octodad developer takes players to Snaktooth Island, a quirky isle with bugs made entirely out of snacks. The goal is to explore and capture as many critters as possible, which range from the goofy Bunger to Waffstackarak.

Each creature has its own behavioral pattern as well as methods of catching. As such, players will need to employ a variety of traps to complete objectives. But amidst all this chaos lies a more mature experience as the denizens of Bugsnax have problems that are very much human, despite their cartoon visage. For those looking for something unprecedented, this is worth checking out.

5) Soundfall (20% off)

Publisher Noodlecake brings a brand new experience to Steam that combines two niche genres: dungeon crawler and rhythm games. Soundfall from Drastic Games follows songwriter Melody, who is transported to the magical realm of Symphonia. With the armies of Discord (not to be confused with the popular voice chat platform) threatening the realm's existence, only she can bring them down with other heroes.

The gameplay is top-down, with twin-stick shooter-inspired combat. Actions like dashing and attacking must be performed to the beat, signified by a tempo meter at the bottom. The game is backed by a rich and catchy soundtrack featuring tracks across many genres, like EDM, rock, and pop. Steam players can also use their own music for local co-op and story mode.

