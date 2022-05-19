What is the easiest way to get a 3-star island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

At the start of the player's Animal Crossing: New Horizons journey, they will have to begin setting up a hospitable living space for themselves and their residents with very limited resources. However, as and when players progress in the game, they will unlock more resources for themselves, which will help them further enhance their islands. One of the first things players should strive to achieve in their New Horizons journey is a 3-star rating for their island, following which they should aim for a 5-star rating.

🦇BattyKitty🐈‍⬛🖤 @BattyKittyGamer #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch



Tryna get a 3 star island be like- Tryna get a 3 star island be like- #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitchTryna get a 3 star island be like- https://t.co/hQB2qasseA

Here's what players need to do to get a 3-star rating for their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island as quickly as possible.

Steps to achieve a 3-star island rating in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To achieve a 3-star rating for their New Horizons islands, players must first unlock Island Evaluation for their islands in the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can take some measures to quickly improve their island rating to 3 stars, which are mentioned below.

Players must have progressed into the game a bit to aim for a 3-star rating for their island. For instance, besides having at least seven residents, their island needs to be completely neat and clean, and players must have removed all kinds of weed from their island. Furthermore, players must have planted at least 100 plants and approximately 200 flowers on their island to achieve a 3-star rating.

Here are all the steps Animal Crossing players must follow to have a 3-star rating for their New Horizons islands.

Plant lots of flowers and trees all over your island, but make sure the island does not look cluttered. Clear the island of all garbage, including weeds and other objects lying around the main area of the island. Invite 7 or more villagers to reside on your island and have them move in. Place at least 27 different types of furniture items on the island outside, apart from inside player or villager homes. Place 50 pieces of fencing on the island. Place 2 bridges and 2 inclines on the island main area. Plant a variety of fruits and trees from different islands on your island.

Following the aforementioned steps will yield players a 3-star rating for their island, which they can check by speaking with Isabelle at Resident Services. They must simply approach her and select the option to discuss the island evaluation. Upon doing so, Isabelle will inform players of their current island rating and proceed to explain to them how they can improve the same.

Increasing the island's rating to 3 stars will unlock a slew of benefits for players, such as the arrival of K.K. Slider on the island. Therefore, players aim to reach a 3-star rating as quickly as possible on their island, and by knowing exactly what to do to increase the island rating, they can do so with ease.

Edited by Atul S