Animal Crossing New Horizons: Complete Fish list (June 2023)

Animal Crossing New Horizons features many engaging activities for the players. After settling down on their island, they have a choice between taking things easy or jumping into whatever they want to do. Some may prefer farming, while others will frequent the vendors to seek out offers on sale. Others may take to fishing as well. In keeping with tradition, Animal Crossing New Horizons, players can seek out various aquatic life forms from the game's rivers and oceans.

A surprisingly high number of fish and other marine life are to be discovered worldwide. However, as with many Animal Crossing New Horizons elements, they can be seasonal. In other words, certain critters are only encountered during specific periods of the year. Here is a list to help players find the fish they want to track down.

All fishes found in Animal Crossing New Horizons across both hemispheres

It should be noted that while all 80 fishes on this list appear in both hemispheres, they all cyclically spawn for a handful of months each year, depending on where players reside. Thankfully, that is not the case for their target habitats or spawn timings, as these are fixed. Here are all fishes found throughout the sandbox of Animal Crossing New Horizons:

Ponds:

des @dododoobie its crazy how exited i get everytime i catch a catfish #acnh its crazy how exited i get everytime i catch a catfish #acnh https://t.co/7gOIUQknou

Tadpole (any time)

Frog (any time)

Carp (any time)

Koi (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Goldfish (any time)

Pop Eyed Goldfish (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Ranchu Goldfish (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Killifish (any time)

Crawfish (any time)

Giant Snakehead (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Gar (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Catfish (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Rivers:

Bitterling (any time)

Guppy (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Pale Chub (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Crucian Carp (any time)

Nibble Fish (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Dace (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Freshwater Goby (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Giant Snakehead (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Black Bass (any time)

Pond Smelt (any time)

Bluegill (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Sweetfish (any time)

Pike (any time)

Tilapia (any time)

Betta (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Neon Tetra (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Angelfish (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Rainbowfish (from 9 AM to 4 PM)

Piranha (from 9 AM to 4 P and 9 PM to 4 AM)

Arrowana (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Dorado (from 4 AM to 9 PM)

Gar (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Loach (any time)

Arapaima (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Saddled Bichir (from 9 PM to 4 AM)

Mitten Crab (any time)

Snapping Turtle (from 9 PM to 4 AM)

Soft Shelled Turtle (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Stringfish (Clifftop - from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Cherry Salmon (Clifftop - from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Char (Clifftop - from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Golden Trout (Clifftop - from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Salmon (River Mouth - any time)

King Salmon (River Mouth - any time)

Sturgeon (River Mouth - any time)

Sea:

Seahorse (any time)

Sea Butterfly (any time)

Squid (any time)

Clownfish (any time)

Butterfly Fish (any time)

Surgeonfish (any time)

Blowfish (from 9 PM to 4 AM)

Anchovy (from 4 AM to 9 PM)

Dab (any time)

Horse Mackerel (any time)

Zebra Turkeyfish (any time)

Barred Knifejaw (any time)

Sea Bass (any time)

Olive Flounder (any time)

Red Snapper (any time)

Ribbon Eel (any time)

Suckerfish (any time)

Barreleye (from 9 PM to 4 AM)

Napoleon fish (from 4 AM to 9 PM)

Pufferfish (any time)

Ray (from 4 AM to 9 PM)

Moray Eel (any time)

Football Fish (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Ocean Sunfish (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Oarfish (any time)

Saw Shark (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Hammerhead Shark (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Great White Shark (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Whale Shark (from 4 PM to 9 AM)

Tuna (Pier - any time)

Blue Martin (Pier - any time)

Giant Trevally (Pier - any time)

Mahi-Mahi (Pier - any time)

Coelacanth (Only found when raining - any time)

All fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons that are arriving in June 2023

Northern Hemisphere:

Giant Snakehead

Tilapia

Piranha

Arowana

Dorado

Gar

Arapaima

Saddled Bichir

Ribbon Eel

Suckerfish

Saw Shark

Hammerhead Shark

Great White Shark

Whale Shark

Southern Hemisphere:

Pond Smelt

Stringfish

Sea Butterfly

Squid

Oarfish

All fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons that are leaving in June 2023

Northern Hemisphere:

Cherry Salmon

Char

Southern Hemisphere:

Pike

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a life simulation video game released on March 20, 2020. It is available only on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

Poll : 0 votes