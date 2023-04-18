Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date leaked: Expected specs, performance, and more

Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular portable consoles and has reigned on the market ever since its launch. With Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom right around the corner, talks of a Nintendo Switch 2 are populating on social media platforms. The most recent leak comes from a Twitter user named Cult_of_Ember who claimed that the new Nintendo console is set to be revealed this year.

Slender 🏳️‍⚧️ @Cult_of_Ember The new Nintendo console is being revealed this year. That is all. *logs off* The new Nintendo console is being revealed this year. That is all. *logs off*

Nintendo has gone strong with the recent success of The Super Mario Bros Movie and the hype surrounding the latest Zelda title, so it is natural to have high hopes for a new Nintendo system in 2023.

Nintendo Switch 2 may possibly be revealed in second half of 2023

Nintendo Switch 2 is inching closer to being a reality if the single-line claim of a Twitter user Cult_of_Ember is to be believed. The tweet simply says the following:

“The new Nintendo console is being revealed this year. That is all. *logs off*”

This claim, coupled with recent rumors of dev kits reportedly being sent out to gaming studios, is painting a positive picture for avid Nintendo fans. The next console from Nintendo might come bundled with the Nvidia chip, albeit an upgraded version of the current Tegra X1 chipset.

With current-gen consoles focusing on 4K as a native resolution, this could also be a focus for the next Nintendo console. Doug Bowser’s interview with the Associated Press in March 2023 provided some interesting details about the company’s vision regarding its next console.

Doug Bowser made the following statement when asked about the Nintendo Switch 2 release date:

“One of the things we look at always is how can we surprise and delight. How can we introduce new unique ways of playing. That’s always in the front of our mind.”

The new system might opt for an OLED screen similar to that of the Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition. Until it is officially confirmed, one can hope for a vast array of accessories, and hopefully the drifting issues will be resolved in the future console.

