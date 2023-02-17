Twitch streamer fails to realize she's interacting with the president of Nintendo of America, gets trolled by Twitch chat

Chinese-American Twitch streamer Tricia "Triciaisabirdy" landed in an awkward situation after her chat prompted her to greet Doug Bowser, standing next to her, during her recent IRL stream at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Bowser is the current president of Nintendo of America. He stood quite close to Wang and immediately responded back to her greeting. The streamer was dumbfounded for a moment before realizing she was interacting with someone of importance.

The comical clip was later shared across several platforms, including Reddit and Twitter, which managed to garner many comments from the community.

Twitch streamer gets 'WHOMEGALUL' by chat during IRL stream

Twitch streamer Triciaisabirdy was left red-faced after she realized that she was tricked into greeting an individual of importance during her IRL stream at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The LSF community described the situation as WHOMEGALUL- a term used in a scene where a person who is not well-known is mentioned during a stream. This is typically used for humor or when the streamer is unaware of a popular person with whom the Twitch chat is familiar.

(Timestamp: 01:03:05)

Around an hour into the stream, the chat spammed messages for Tricia to greet Bowser. At that point, she had no idea who Bowser was. She stated:

"Oh, someone said say 'Hi' to Doug Bowser."

After receiving an instantaneous response from the president of Nintendo of America, she said:

"Oh hi, sorry, I am live streaming. Someone in chat. Oh, you're the head of Nintendo."

She then enquired if Bowser, the iconic antagonist in the Mario franchise, was named after him. Doug replied:

"No, it's just we have the same name."

Later, the Twitch streamer gave her take on Twitter on the awkward, albeit comical, situation.

triciaisabirdy @triciaisabirdy Met the President of Nintendo today at Super Nintendo World… Except I thought y’all were telling me to say hi to the character Bowser… I’m still embarrassed. Thank you @thetruebowser for being so kind, it was lovely meeting you! @UniStudios Met the President of Nintendo today at Super Nintendo World… Except I thought y’all were telling me to say hi to the character Bowser… I’m still embarrassed. Thank you @thetruebowser for being so kind, it was lovely meeting you! @UniStudios https://t.co/5TWEM8FUCh

The Twitch streamer said:

"Met the President of Nintendo today at Super Nintendo World… Except I thought y’all were telling me to say hi to the character Bowser… I’m still embarrassed."

How the internet reacted to the clip

The clip garnered a slew of reactions from both the LSF community on Reddit and Twitter. Following are some of the relevant comments:

Here's what Twitter users said:

Doug Bowser is the current president of Nintendo of America. He succeeded Reggie Fils-Aimé as president in 2019, having previously worked for Procter & Gamble and Electronic Arts. Bowser joined the gaming giant in 2015.

