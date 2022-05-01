How to unlock clothing in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports has taken inspiration from other games by offering unlockable cosmetics.

Being able to customize a character or select a specific skin is arguably the number one feature players look for in a new release nowadays. Thankfully, that feature is in the spiritual successor to Wii Sports.

Players can take part in the Play Globally mode and collect points. The points collected from that mode can then be used to unlock all kinds of wonderful clothing items.

How to get clothing cosmetics in Nintendo Switch Sports

Players can unlock complete outfits, separate articles of clothing, accessories, and even hairstyles. All of these can be obtained through points earned in the Play Globally mode.

It is that simple. Here are the basic ways to earn points that count towards cosmetics:

Play a match in Play Globally

Players will be go against other live players or bots if they don't have Nintendo Switch Online

Earn additional points with multipliers for performing well or unlocking in-match achievements

Points can be earned through any of the sports in Nintendo Switch Sports. Right now, though, it seems like bowling is the best option. A base of 40 points is given each time.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! Let the games begin. #NintendoSwitchSports is available now!Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! Let the games begin. #NintendoSwitchSports is available now! Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! https://t.co/jKgCbhwNNe

It is also the easiest sport to earn multipliers in. If players can make it through to the final round of bowling, their chances of leaving the game with north of 100 points will be very high.

Collecting cosmetics is easy once enough points are obtained. Here is how obtaining clothing and other cosmetics works:

At 100 points in a game, players get a random reward from the style set of their choosing

Use points in the cosmetics shop to unlock clothing, accessories, and more

Collect all items in a single set to get a a special outfit that matches the set's theme as a completion bonus

Check back often as cosmetics cycle in and out

CartridgeGames @CartridgeGames Nintendo Switch Sports has unlockable cosmetics as its progression system and- Nintendo Switch Sports has unlockable cosmetics as its progression system and- https://t.co/xKesPBEQYW

Players can currently search through sets with a wide selection of items to unlock, which is what cycles in and out. May 10 will be the last day for the Simple Collection and May 18 will be the last day for the Cute Collection.

After their final days, the collections will be swapped out with a brand new set of cosmetics for players to gather. If nothing looks good in either set, one can save their points and see what arrives later.

