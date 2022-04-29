Nintendo Switch Sports: How to unlock the Pro League

Nintendo's latest itertion of the super popular Wii Sports is finally here. The Japanese publisher aims to recapture the same nostalgia set by the iconic sports title released back in 2006 for the generational behemoth that was the Wii. Called Nintendo Switch Sports this time around, it features the same familiar game that fans have come to adore and love, but with a modern coat of paint.

The game is aimed at a casual audience, and as the name suggests, is available on the Switch hybrid console. So it wouldn't be unexpected to see fans spend a lot of time with family and friends across the many offered in-game sports.

More dedicated players will also want to grind their way up the ranks due to the online focus of the game. However, only casual play is available at the start. That begs the question: How can players reach the Pro Leagues?

How to unlock the Pro Leagues in Nintendo Switch Sports?

The game aims to start players off slowly, which is why casual modes are introduced first. But those who are already familiar with the wrist flicking shenanigans of the past entries might want to get into ranked matches quicker. Yes, these are the Pro Leagues of Switch Sports.

Thankfully, unlocking them is super easy. Player should just play a sport of their0 choice ten times - not necessarily in a row, but it has to be that number. It also does not matter if players win or lose. However, it is important to note that all of these matches must be online.

Once a sport's matches are played it ten times, this automatically unlocks the Pro Leagues for ranked play. Players will be notified with a banner reiterating the same on the end of their tenth match. Yes, it's that simple.

What is Nintendo Switch Sports about?

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica SOUND ON



Come for the sports, stay for the good times, stick around even longer to enjoy the music.



#NintendoSwitchSports arrives tomorrow!

As mentioned before, it is a casual sports game in the series and was introduced on the Wii. It takes place in an area called Spocco Square and allows players to create their own avatar/character. Players can play offline against AI or online against other players. Local co-op friendly feuds against close ones are possible on the same screen as well.

The sports games on offer at launch are: tennis, bowling, swordplay, soccer, volleyball, and badminton. The former three return from previous games while the latter three are newcomers. Players use motion controls via the IR sensor on the Joycons to reflect actions in-game. For example, swinging your hands in the Chambara (swordplay) matches will also move the in-game sword around.

The game's reception has also been good, with critics and players calling it a worthy entry in the franchise. Nintendo Switch Sports was released on April 26, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

