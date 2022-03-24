How to begin a co-op game in Returnal

Returnal has returned to the public eye, thanks to the new Ascension update and a trove of fresh content. The hit time loop roguelike of last year has added plenty of fun for players new and old.

Among the updates' new gameplay features are a tough new Endless Challenge mode, which pits players against wave after wave of hostiles. The update finally introduces a co-op multiplayer option to let players take on Atropos with a friend.

Starting a co-op game in Returnal

To start a co-op cycle of Returnal, players will need to download the newest update. Keep in mind players can only access co-op mode after having died for the first time, so newcomers will have to be killed once before joining a friend.

The co-op menu is accessible from the Crash Site. Players should notice a gigantic floating ball of blue light. It's extremely hard to miss. The ball is labeled Chronosis and allows players to cause a rift between two timelines.

Players can bring a second Selene into the same timeline to face the game together through this rift. The Chronosis orb will grant players three options that should be familiar to any player of online games.

Players can select Host Public Cycle to open their game to any other scout seeking a match. Players can choose Host Private Cycle to set requirements or invite-only friends to their game. Players can pick Join A Cycle to jump into a public game hosted by someone else.

How does co-op work in Returnal?

The co-op gameplay mode features a few unique quirks that players should familiarize themselves with. When an entirely new mode is introduced, players will need to know how it works.

The different modes confer different benefits to each player. The player hosting the co-op cycle can earn permanent equipment but won't increase Scout Rank. Players joining other Scouts' games can keep things like Scout Logs or Xenoglyphs but will not keep equipment unlocks. They can, however, raise their Scout Rank.

The difficulty will be heightened to account for a second player. There will be more enemies who can both deal and take more damage. The game does its best to ensure co-op is just as tough as solo gameplay.

The big change to having a second player around is the ability for the two Selenes to revive each other. If one player takes a fatal blow, the other can run over and hold the Triangle button in their proximity to restore them. This is a huge help to players, allowing one final chance to save each other in the long run.

Returnal's new co-op mode adds a ton of fresh life into the game. Players can approach Chronosis to join friends or make new ones on Atropos.

