Returnal "no save" issue: Lack of traditional save feature leaves players disappointed

Housemarque's latest PS5 exclusive title, Returnal, is making quite a few waves on the internet, but fans are disappointed at the lack of a traditional save feature in the game.

I’ve done 5 runs



2 regular deaths

1 game crash

1 PlayStation shut down unexpectedly during rest mode

1 game update.



It’s just frustrating — Long.Live.Play (@LongLivePod) May 1, 2021

Saving the progress made by an individual has always been an integral part of single-player games. However, Returnal does not feature any options for players to save their progress. The game features an auto-save option that automatically saves any permanent upgrades that a player earns.

The issue is that these auto-saves can only be triggered by ending a specific cycle in Returnal. Turning the game off before completing a cycle will result in all the progress being disregarded. This has led to multiple players being extremely disappointed with the new PS5 exclusive title.

How exactly does adding something hurt it at all? If you don't like it don't use it — Eggman Goose (@ObsidianGoose) April 30, 2021

Here's everything that players need to know about the lack of a traditional save feature in Returnal, as well as what the developers had to say about it.

"No save" issue in Returnal

Like most single-player games, a traditional save feature was highly anticipated for Returnal. Developers at Housemarque have confirmed that there is "nothing to announce now."

We hear the community and we love you all. Nothing to announce now, but keep playing and enjoying the challenge as you can!#Returnal #PS5

https://t.co/WA1tPzY1hZ — Housemarque (@Housemarque) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

It seems like the developers have no plans to introduce a traditional save feature in Returnal. Nevertheless, there is one workaround that players can use to prevent losing all their progress in a specific cycle.

Players can use the PS5's idle mode to simply have the game on pause without consuming massive resources. This will not only prevent the game from being terminated and losing all progress but also allow players to resume the game according to their own preferences.

Not to alarm you but no crashes so far on my system. Played two hours straight. Might want to consider a database rebuild or reinstalling the firmware. Sounds like you have an unstable system. — A Very Online Mike (@NoTweetSaker) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Nobody is asking for that. You save and quit and, upon return, the save is deleted. Simple. The problem is that runs can take a long time and being able to quit and pickup again is important. Especially when, in my case, I have to play other games for work and lose progress. — John Linneman (@dark1x) April 30, 2021

Also, you should have warned us before you sold us the game that you cannot save your progress. I would have never bought it. — v (@vee333333) May 1, 2021

They are the same people that'll complain because it doesn't get a sequel since people may be on the fence about picking it up with the save system. People have already listed a number of systems they could use that doesn't take away from the experience. — funnytimes (@funnyti86127904) April 30, 2021

ruin the experience for those who like the game exactly like it is now. The only thing this can result in if done right is more people playing and enjoying the game. And that’s what this hobby is all about isn’t it? — LarZen ➐ 🇳🇴 (@_LarZen_) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

People have got to stop telling people to just put the console on rest mode. Rest mode is not an alternative to a save file. You are not expected to keep a game going until you beat it. This game is 30 hours long. Rest mode can also bug out. — Malik (@Malik2448) May 1, 2021

Having said that, keeping their PS5 running in idle mode is not a viable option for everyone.

Although Housemarque has confirmed that there is nothing to announce for now, mass outrage from the Returnal community could lead to the introduction of a much-needed save feature in Returnal.