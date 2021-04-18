The hype train is chugging along at full speed, and Resident Evil fans cannot wait to get their hands on the latest offering in the franchise. Vampires, werewolves, and all sorts of other fantastic mythical horrors await Ethan Winters and the player in Resident Evil 8: Village. Players will get a glimpse very soon.

PlayStation players are in for a treat, with the timed Village Demo going live today for PS4 and PS5. The Early Access demo is limited to 30 minutes of gameplay per section. The demo will contain the Village as a playable section.

The demo will be playable live from April 18th, 2021, 5:00 p.m. (UTC) to April 19th, 2021, 1:00 a.m. (UTC). This is extremely exciting for Resident Evil fans, as Village is already shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2021 yet.

Resident Evil 8 Village timed demo goes live today for PS4 and PS5

Ethan Winters does not look like he is in for a good time in Resident Evil 8 as he battles mystic forces, as well as a rather intimidating Chris Redfield. In a previous trailer, Chris was shown to have murdered Mia, leading Ethan to seek answers. His hunt led him to the Village.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard marked a return to form for Capcom and the Resident Evil franchises after a series of misguided sequels. Capcom is looking to capitalize on this wave of momentum with several successful remakes under its belt.

Following up on the excellent Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is going to be extremely important. If early footage, gameplay, and trailers are anything to buy, it seems like Capcom has really stepped up the game.

Resident Evil 8: Village will reportedly include cooking and survival mechanics that require Ethan to maintain his health by hunting down animals. Thus ensuring that the players are always on their toes, which is exactly what horror-survival games strive for.