Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits reportedly sent out to game studios

The Nintendo Switch's successor has been a hot industry topic lately due to the popularity of the 2017 hybrid console. The latest leak now suggests that developer kits for the highly anticipated next-gen tech have already been handed out by publisher Nintendo. This information is available courtesy of Twitter user @OreXda, who claimed that the leak is valid and has come from reliable sources.

For those unaware, a development kit is a specific piece of hardware that console manufacturers send out to game studios. The studios' developers can then create and test games for that new device. As of late, this is just one of the many Nintendo Switch 2 leaks that the rumor mill has been dishing out. Let's take a look at how it falls in line with the rest of the leaks.

Is it possible that this Nintendo Switch 2 leak is legitimate?

First off, let's dive deep into what a game development kit is. As previously mentioned, it's essentially the official tech for developing games. In this case, think of it as a beefier Nintendo Switch, which can mostly do everything the retail hardware can and much more. Furthermore, the console maker will offer a suite of proprietary tools and software to make the game development process much easier. Now, let's take a look at the trends for the Nintendo Switch leaks so far.

The leaker, who revealed some new and accurate details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, recently shed some light on the possible Switch 2, which included a potential release window of 2024. If dev kits have been handed out to third-party studios recently, this should give them an ample amount of time to start building games for it.

As far as the actual hardware goes, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, it seems to be unanimously accepted that the next-gen system will feature a chip derived from the Tegra Orin lineup from Nvidia.

In fact, this leak could potentially even be an educated guess, which wouldn't be without merit either. Nevertheless, the situation certainly looks quite promising. Over the past year, there have been far too many individuals corroborating more or less the same details. These include the Switch 2 SoC's codename Tegra 239, which has also been confirmed to be legitimate from various reliable sources.

As such, there's a high possibility that the Switch 2 is indeed real. Since this Pokemon leaker was previously correct, it's fair to assume that the Switch 2 will most likely arrive next year. Interestingly, this was a date that was indirectly suggested last year by a source from Japanese outlet Nikkei.

Given how things have been going so far, fans can expect the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks to ramp up over the next few months. Despite some recent and upcoming ambitious ports, the current Tegra X1 tech won't be able to hold its own in the future, and Nintendo seems well aware of this fact. We're bound to see a solution sooner rather than later.

