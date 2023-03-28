Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition announced - Release date, price, how to pre-order, and more

Nintendo has officially announced a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED that is based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom theme, and it will feature a sleek white and gold look. The Japanese publisher also announced a Switch Pro Controller and a Switch Carrying case featuring The Legend of Zelda: TotK themed design to celebrate the launch of its biggest upcoming title.

The Switch OLED is priced at $359.99 USD and is set for launch on April 28, 2023.

While the console certainly looks impressive, featuring the familiar Hylian Crest, it should be noted that the package only includes the Switch OLED along with its dock, joy-cons, and joy-con grip. It does not include The Legend of Zelda: TotK game, which must be purchased separately from the digital storefront or a physical edition from one of the distributors.

How to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Nintendo Switch OLED

The special edition console isn't available for pre-order just yet. However, players can still add it to their wishlist. Nintendo is expected to reveal the pre-purchase date for the console soon, before its launch on April 28.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is best played with the new Nintendo Switch OLED (image via Nintendo)

Once available, the Switch OLED can be pre-ordered from the Nintendo Store. To do so, head over to the product page.

Alternatively, select the Hardware category from the Nintendo Store home page and scroll down to find the Nintendo Switch OLED Model - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition.

On the product page, click the Add to Cart option and then navigate to your store cart. Then checkout with your address and payment details to pre-order the console.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case launches May 12

Alongside debuting an extended gameplay trailer showcasing Link's new abilities and the world of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo also announced a Switch Pro Controller and a Carrying Case themed with the game's design.

The Legend of Zelda: TotK Switch Pro Controller and Switch Carrying are priced at $74.99 USD and $24.99 USD, respectively, and are set to be released on May 12, 2023, alongside the highly anticipated title.

Both accessories will be released alongside the game and are expected to be available for pre-order soon. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be launched on May 12, 2023, exclusively only on Nintendo Switch.

